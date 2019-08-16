Epstein’s Death Ruled a Suicide by Hanging [Due to Incompetent Government]

Jeffrey Epstein’s death was ruled a suicide by hanging. There is no mystery, just incompetent government handling of a high-profile and endangered prisoner.

The Washington Post and The New York Times reported Thursday that the autopsy revealed that several bones in Epstein’s neck had been broken, leading to speculation his death was a homicide.

Chief Medical Examiner Barbara Sampson issued a statement Thursday in response to those articles, saying: “In all forensic investigations, all information must be synthesized to determine the cause and manner of death. Everything must be consistent; no single finding can be evaluated in a vacuum.”

The first suicide attempt by the 66-year old was never fully explained. As far as his claims that someone was trying to kill him, he was just messing with us. He was a manipulative creep.

The medical examiner’s ruling came a day after two more women sued Jeffrey Epstein’s estate, saying he sexually abused them.

The suit, filed Thursday in a federal court in New York, claims the women were working as hostesses at a popular Manhattan restaurant in 2004 when they were recruited to give Epstein massages.

One was 18 at the time. The other was 20.

They aren’t underage. That’s on them.

The lawsuit says an unidentified female recruiter offered the hostesses hundreds of dollars to provide massages to Epstein, saying he “liked young, pretty girls to massage him,” and wouldn’t engage in any unwanted touching. The women say Epstein groped them anyway.

One plaintiff now lives in Japan, the other in Baltimore. They seek $100 million in damages, citing depression, anxiety, anger, and flashbacks.

Other lawsuits, filed over many years by other women, accused him of hiring girls as young as 14 or 15 to give him massages, then subjecting them to sex acts.

That’s terrible. They deserve some of his estate.

He won’t be tried and that’s a problem.

Thank the same big government that wants to own us.