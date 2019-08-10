Epstein’s “Sex Slave” says Bill Clinton held a huge party on Orgy Island

On Friday, a federal appeals court released the first batch of sealed records tied to the defamation suit against billionaire pedophile Jeffrey Epstein’s “madam,” Ghislaine Maxwell.

There are 2,000 pages of documents with allegations from “sex slave” Virginia Roberts Giuffre.

Powerful men were named, and while she said she never had sex with Clinton, she also said he had a huge party on Epstein’s Orgy Island.

Within the deposition, Guiffre describes being flown “to the Caribbean” when she was 17 and then tagging along as Maxwell took “a huge black helicopter” to pick up Clinton.

The deposition may be seen below. The particular part in question can be seen on page 40:

What’s most notable about the deposition is that if true, Clinton lied. Clinton said he only took four business trips on Epstein’s plane. That has already been debunked. Fox News obtained copies of flight records which show he took 26 trips.

“While the details of the alleged helicopter trip were, thus, unclear, Giuffre’s other statements in the deposition, if true, confirm Bill Clinton was on Jeffrey Epstein’s island while underage girls were present,” ABC News chief legal affairs anchor Dan Abrams’ Law & Crime notes.

“This runs contradictory to Clinton’s claims that he has never been to Jeffrey Epstein’s private island.”

Known to locals as “Pedophile Island” and “Orgy Island,” Little Saint James is a private island in the Caribbean where Epstein — its owner — allegedly abused underage girls.

Yet in a statement released last month — only a day after Epstein was arrested and charged with sex trafficking underage girls — Clinton claimed to have never been on the island.

“President Clinton knows nothing about the terrible crimes Jeffrey Epstein pleaded guilty to in Florida some years ago or those with which he has been recently charged in New York,” the statement read.

“In 2002 and 2003, President Clinton took a total of four trips on Jeffrey Epstein’s airplane: one to Europe, one to Asia, and two to Africa, which included stops in connection with the work of the Clinton Foundation.”

“Staff, supporters of the foundation, and his Secret Service detail traveled on every leg of every trip. He had one meeting with Epstein in his Harlem office in 2002, and around the same time made one brief visit to Epstein’s New York apartment with a staff member and his security detail. He’s not spoken to Epstein in well over a decade, and he has never been to Little St. James Island, Epstein’s ranch in New Mexico, or his residence in Florida.”