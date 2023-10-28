Erdogan’s Great Palestine Rally Riles Up His Islamic Base

Islamic President Erdogan of Turkey gave his Great Palestine Rally speech to show solidarity with the Gazans. Israel has called back all their representatives in Turkey.

According to Reuters, Erdogan called Hamas ‘freedom fighters’, angering Israel.

Col. Douglas Macgregor wrote on X:

Turkish President Erdoğan offered to mediate the Israeli / Hamas conflict. Really was hoping Washington and, if not, Israel would have accepted his offer. He now has set the stage for eventual Turkish military intervention in the Israeli regional conflict. Erdoğan is warning the Israelis, and he’s warning us, you’re gonna get a full-scale war.

President Tayyip Erdogan addressed hundreds of thousands of supporters at one of the largest pro-Palestinian rallies since the Israel-Hamas war began, courting his Islamist political base.

Turkey was marking the anniversary of the Republic’s founding tomorrow. At the end of his speech, thousands chanted, ‘Turkish military to Gaza,’ and ‘We can come at any night unexpectedly.’

In an hour-long speech, Erdogan also repeated his assertion that Hamas was not a terrorist organization, describing Israel as an occupier, says Reuters.

Turkey condemned Israeli civilian deaths on October 7th but does not consider Hamas a terrorist organization. He has criticized Western nations’ unconditional support for Israel, drawing criticism from Italy and Israel. Turkey hosts many of the Hamas members, supports a two-state solution, and has offered to play a role in negotiating the release of hostages held by Hamas. As the situation in Gaza worsens, he is going to feel the need to stick up for them to keep his Islamic base.

Erdogan speaking to HUNDREDS OF THOUSANDS at the “Great Palestine Rally” in Istanbul today: “We can come at any night unexpectedly” In response, hundreds of thousands of Turks start chanting: “TURKISH MILITARY TO GAZA!”pic.twitter.com/CKkfdPQGaU — Jackson Hinkle (@jacksonhinklle) October 28, 2023

