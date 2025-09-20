Eric Bolling: Candace and Charlie Fell Out Professionally Over Her Rabbit Holes

Assassinated conservative Charlie Kirk, who Van Jones calls Mr. Debate, fell out with podcaster Candace Owens after her views became too extreme.

Eric Bolling, an advisor to Turning Point USA and the former Fox News and Newsmax host, told Patrick Bet-David’s “PBD Podcast” this week that while Kirk and Owens were “tight” more than a decade ago through their work at Turning Point USA, they “had a break-up” because her “theories got just a little bit too down the rabbit holes.”

“It was too extreme for [TPUSA’s] taste,” Bolling said, adding: “Charlie, to his credit, kept a cordial friendship with her for years, but it hasn’t been a communication pipeline between the two for many years.”

Bolling also said Owens does not have a relationship with Kirk’s widow, Erika Kirk.

Owens originally served as TPUSA’s communications director from 2017 until 2019. She also served on Prager’s podcasts. She was a regular on Tucker’s show on Fox, and was a podcaster on The Daily Wire.

On the “PBD Podcast,” Bolling said he last saw Owens in person around 2015 or 2016. He added that she hasn’t been at a TPUSA event for “many years.”

Owens declined to address Bolling’s comments.

Andrew Kolvet, a spokesperson for TPUSA, told The Post: “Charlie and Candace remained friends.”

Candace thinks Netanyahu was threatening Kirk and trying to bribe him. She implicated Bill Ackman who responded in defense, along with Kolvet. Ackman publicly shared texts with Mr. Kirk and there weren’t any threats.

Bolling said that what she said about Ackman and Kirk didn’t square with what he knew of Ackman or Kirk.

Bolling believed Tyler had a spotter in front of Charlie, but the man he suspected was arrested, grilled, and released. In the clip, Bolling also describes what happened that day (about 30:19 on the mark).

The FBI is looking into others who might have known of the shooting in advance. They told Axios off the record that the trans furry partner Mr. Twiggs is a person of interest.

