Eric Dyson Says Our Betsy Ross Flag is Like a Swastika

Betsy Ross was an abolitionist, and she started her own upholstery company with her then-husband. She was a modern liberal woman who spoke her mind and is believed to have sewed the original flag or one of the original flags by her own hand. It is the most uniting symbol there is. It’s beautiful and represents the foundation of our nation.

For Nike to make it racist is beyond absurd. Barack Obama knew it wasn’t racist.

Democrats didn’t seem to have a problem with Betsy Ross flag splashed all over Obama’s inauguration https://t.co/ZpkwsIhl9n via @BIZPACReview pic.twitter.com/Uo5baRM9oc — World-Wide News (@kencampbell66) July 4, 2019

But on Wednesday on MSNBC, frequent contributor Michael Eric Dyson appeared to liken this patriotic, historical artifact to the Nazi swastika and said that promoting this symbol would be equivalent to burning a cross on a black man’s lawn.

People like Dyson are venomous and very damaging to our country’s health. Shame on MSNBC for having him on air.

Michael Eric Dyson compares Betsy Ross Flag to a swastika or burning cross during MSNBC hit. https://t.co/q0RAY4dqtW pic.twitter.com/EDoA7DgcZa — David Rutz (@DavidRutz) July 3, 2019

DYSON WALLOWS IN PRESENTISM

“Well it hails from the Revolutionary period, of course, of this nation’s founding, which was deeply embroiled in, you know, enslavement, of the owners of slaves, George Washington, Thomas Jefferson and the like,” his rant began.

Dyson thinks everyone on the right or anyone who is patriotic is a white supremacist, racist, sexist, homophobe, and on and on.

“But also it’s the recent use of this flag that has been most opprobrious. Right-wing white supremacists have used it as a rallying cry for their own cause,” Dyson continued. “And none of these flags are kind of set in stone, right? It’s depending upon the culture in which you live, the moral ecology of the time.”

“So right now, this flag has been used by people who want to pummel African Americans, Latinx, Jews, and other people, neo-Nazis who want to claim they have the true copyright on American identity,” Dyson said.

He’s demented. These people just make up stuff, or more alarming, they believe their own tales. A lot of people march around with our flag who don’t stand for our values on both sides of the extremism aisle.

The hard left, now in control of the Democrat Party wants to abolish our history and remake the country (based on lies) as a socialist nation.

HE WANTS A NEW FLAG

Dyson suggested we have a new flag and I tremble at what that might look like.

“What do you make of those who say, listen, why let those sort of right-wing white supremacists groups win? Why not reclaim will flag, if you will?” the host then asked.

Dyson responded by arguing that while “[t]hat would be beautiful,” he doesn’t hear anybody from the right trying to reclaim the flag. Of course, this raises the question of why any reclaiming would even be necessary, given as the flag’s meaning is already clear.

THEN HE SAID IT

Jackson pressed Dyson about the argument that the fuss over the Betsy Ross flag is an example of “PC culture run amok.”

“Words matter, symbols matter too. Why don’t we wear a swastika for July Fourth? Because I don’t know, it makes a difference,” he replied.

“The cross burning on somebody’s lawn, why don’t we just have Nike, you know, a celebration of [that] — well because those symbols are symbols of hate.”

This is our Betsy Ross flag:

It is not a swastika, a true symbol of hate, murder, and genocide:

GOD BLESS AMERICA