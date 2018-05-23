Eric Holder, Desperate and Afraid, About to Be Outed

Former Attorney General Eric Holder on Monday urged Department of Justice (DOJ) and FBI officials to “simply say no” to President Trump‘s demand for an expanded investigation into his claims of FBI wrongdoing as it relates to his campaign.
He is trying to stop the investgation on Andrew McCabe, James Comey and all the other crooked heads of the politicized agencies. He’s scared because they are being exposed. Several agents want to be subpoenaed by Congress so they can expose all of them, including Eric Holder. That is really what Holder is concerned about.
“More DOJ norms being eroded. Trump-a SUBJECT of the investigation-wants access to material related to the inquiry,” Holder tweeted.
Breitbart had a different take: “Time-honored DOJ independence” “Separation from White House” …Says the guy whose emails to his wife and mother were protected by Obama’s “executive privilege.”
Holder served as attorney general under former President Obama from 2009-2015 and he got away with Fast & Furious.
HOLDER’S DESPERATE TWEETS
Trump demand for DOJ investigation is dangerous/democracy threatening. DOJ response is disappointing.There is no basis/no predicate for an https://t.co/UZn0rCUpcK’s time to stand for time honored DOJ independence.That separation from White House is a critical part of our system.
— Eric Holder (@EricHolder) May 21, 2018
More DOJ norms being eroded. Trump-a SUBJECT of the investigation-wants access to material related to the inquiry. His Congressional supporters want evidence connected to an ongoing investigation. Time for DOJ/FBI to simply say no-protect the institutions and time tested norms.
— Eric Holder (@EricHolder) May 21, 2018
Holder is as crooked as they come. He is scared to death of being exposed and indicted.
Holder is as crooked as they come. He is scared of being exposed and indicted.
Sorry to post this twice. When I use my phone to post, it looks like nothing happened. I guess both tries actually worked. I shall remember this.
Holder is legally incorrect, the DOJ is run by the president, it is not independent, has no right to deny presidential requests.
I refuse to allow a KGB type of DOJ & FBI to exist in this country. Hold on Holder you are going down with Barry Soreto
For someone who was held in Contempt of Congress his words fall on deaf ears.
They are all desperate and panicking. The defication is about to hit the fan and they’re running scared. If they have nothing to hide it shouldn’t bother them.
Looks to me Trump is the only one looking for the truth these days. Everyone else is running from it.