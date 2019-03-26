Eric Holder Tells the Troops We’re At the Beginning of Obstruction Probe

Former Attorney General Eric Holder told an MSNBC audience Monday that “we’re really at the beginning, maybe the middle” of questions about whether President Trump obstructed justice.

This is only one day after Attorney General William Barr said in a letter to Congress that special counsel Robert Mueller did not reach a conclusion while investigating whether Trump obstructed justice. Mueller left it up to him to decide. Barr did decide and said there is insufficient evidence that Trump obstructed justice.

The President not only didn’t collude, but he also rebuffed all efforts to do so. Democrats are very unhappy that the President didn’t conspire with Russia.

Barr has concluded that the elements of the crime of obstruction of justice are not present here either. He states:

The report identifies no actions that, in our judgement, constitute obstructive conduct, had a nexus to a pending or contemplated proceeding, and were done with corrupt intent, each of which, under the Department’s principles of federal prosecution guiding charging decisions, would need to be proven beyond a reasonable doubt to establish an obstruction-of-justice offense.

That is clear, but not to Holder, a Clinton-Obama minion. He agrees that there is no collusion, but not obstruction. Mueller left Democrats an opening on the obstruction charge and they are running with it. Holder sent a message to the media and the Democrats, saying this is the beginning or the middle of the process regarding the obstruction allegation.

Democrats are very evil, as are their media operatives. They won’t stop.

WAR ON TRUMP CONTINUES

Eric Holder on Mueller report: “I think it does” clear President Trump, his campaign of collusionhttps://t.co/HQO7nvidbx pic.twitter.com/fmJ4KKkrXB — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 25, 2019

“I think we’re really at the beginning, maybe the middle of this whole process”@EricHolder on “obstruction question” pic.twitter.com/xrRceWTwXi — TheBeat w/Ari Melber (@TheBeatWithAri) March 25, 2019