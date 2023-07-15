Erick Erickson Warns Conservatives to Steer Clear of Andrew Tate

Erick Erickson thinks Tucker made a mistake interviewing popular podcaster Andrew Tate, who is under house arrest in Romania on charges of rape and trafficking. His brother was also arrested on the same charges.

Erickson said the charges are damning, and if true, they are, but he contends that Tate’s quotes expose him as a “bad guy,” and conservatives should steer clear. Erickson pointed out several quotes to give you an idea of where he’s coming from:

“Females have no innate responsibility or honor. Girls don’t like responsibility. Women are intrinsically lazy.”

“I don’t think one woman is capable of completing a man’s life. I think you need a wife, and you need hoes.”

“Women are the true currency of ballers.”

“Islam is the natural end state for anyone who truly believes in God. How can you believe in a God that is mocked? Christianity, LOL. God should be feared. You’re either an atheist or a Muslim. Make your choice.”

Erickson said, “It is astonishing to me that the right has identified a Muslim man charged with rape who views women as “currency” and deems this is the guy who should be at the helm of the movement.”

Tate isn’t a question mark, Erickson says.

I find Tate to be a weird guy, and I don’t like him, but Tucker likes to give voice to people who don’t have one and are publicly vilified.

What do you think?

