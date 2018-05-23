ESPN Will Blow Up! New NFL Kneeling Policy

Keep your eye on ESPN and the leftist media in general tonight. All Hell will break loose. They will lose another million subscribers because of a new NFL policy.

The owners of N.F.L. teams agreed on Wednesday to a new policy for player conduct during the playing of the national anthem.

Commissioner Roger Goodell said that owners voted to fine teams if their players are on the field or sidelines but do not stand during the national anthem, though players will be allowed to stay in the locker room if they choose. Players had previously been required to be on the field for the anthem.

“This season, all league and team personnel shall stand and show respect for the flag and the anthem,” Goodell said in a statement. “Personnel who choose not to stand for the anthem may stay in the locker room until after the anthem has been performed.”

The new policy was adopted at the league’s spring meeting in Atlanta without involvement from the players’ union. It is unclear how players will respond to the new rules.

Colin Kaepernick, a commie, will be upset.