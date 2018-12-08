EU FAIL! Belgium, Netherlands Sweden Join Anti-Climate Tax Rebellions

The AP is reporting that Belgium and the Netherlands are also experiencing sympathy protests/riots with France. Europeans don’t seem to want to give their money away to Third World nations in the name of the climate [hoax]. It’s especially true of those who can’t pay their own bills.

The Belgians and the Dutch are wearing yellow vests to show their solidarity with the French.

The EU and their Hoaxster rulers are a failure.

Belgian police are firing tear gas and water cannons at stone-throwing yellow-vested protesters near the country’s government offices and parliament.

Protesters smashed street signs and traffic lights near a police barricade blocking access to the office of Prime Minister Charles Michel, as they chanted slogans calling on him to resign.

They threw paving stones, fireworks, flares and other objects at police.

The police in Belgium, Brussels, have arrested dozens of #GiletsJaunes activists and look how they’re making them sit, exactly like the video of the French police with the school children the other day. Completely despicable and degrading! pic.twitter.com/y66t6JDVaz — Jordan 🌹 (@Jordan_SP1) December 8, 2018

About 100 have been detained, many for possessing dangerous objects like fireworks or wearing clothing that could be used as protection in clashes with police.

We do not condone violence in any way, but this does show the antagonism towards the globalists. It could happen here. If the Democrats get their way with carbon taxes and cutting tax cuts, it could easily happen here.

IT’S SPREADING

In the Netherlands, about 100 protesters gathered in a peaceful demonstration outside the Dutch parliament in The Hague. At least two protesters were detained by police in central Amsterdam.

The movement is in the U.K., some German cities, and in Stockholm. While the movement is about much more than just the fuel taxes, the taxes are killing them.

In France, for example, more than 46 percent of their income goes to taxes while the U.S. federal tax is at 27 percent. The wonder of it all is that Macron would think they needed another tax — for a necessity like fuel, no less.

Macron was living the globalist, tree-hugging dream with that tax and it has come back to bite him.

The globalist taxes are a failure. It’s not only about these taxes. Communists are jumping in on these protests and they are dangerous. This isn’t a right-wing movement. It’s an anti-tax movement being co-opted by the hard-left.

GLOBALISTS ARE A BUNCH OF BAIZUOS

Outside the West, these globalist elitists are roundly mocked. Take the Chinese for example, who call them champagne socialists or ‘baizou’:

Baizuo (;[1] Chinese: 白左 báizuǒ, literally “white left“[2]) is a derogatory Chinese neologism used to refer to Western leftist liberal elites.[3][4][5]

It refers to the left faction in the culture wars in Western politics,[original research?]implying support of multiculturalism, political correctness, and positive discrimination. In more than 400 answers submitted by Zhihu users during 2015 to May 2017, the term is defined as referring to those who are hypocritically “obsessed with political correctness” in order to “satisfy their own feeling of moral superiority” motivated from an “ignorant and arrogant” Western-centric worldview who “pity the rest of the world and think they are saviors”.

A related term is shèngmǔ (圣母, 聖母, literally “holy mother”, a title for the mother of an emperor), a sarcastic reference to those whose political opinions are guided by emotions and a hypocritical show of selflessness and empathy, represented by celebrities such as J. K. Rowling and Emma Watson.[6]