EU & UK reach a God-awful Brexit deal

The EU and the UK have reached a Brexit deal after the people and the Queen insisted. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the EU President Jean-Claude Juncker announced the [beginnings of the] deal.

Amendments are being added as we speak. It’s far from vote-ready.

“We have a deal” European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker appears alongside UK PM Boris Johnson, saying the new #BrexitDeal is “a fair and balanced agreement” that “provides certainty where Brexit creates uncertainty”https://t.co/LPAHR0fUIi pic.twitter.com/BzQhyT3p4z — BBC Politics (@BBCPolitics) October 17, 2019

IT’S A TERRIBLE DEAL

Nigel Farage doesn’t think much of it but he will be dismissed as an extremist by the extremists. He said this deal only forces the UK to go into years of negotiations with the EU and they won’t get a deal unless they give up their territorial fishing waters and stay in regulatory alignment with the European Union.

That means they won’t be making their own laws in their own country on employment regulations, environment, and so much else. It is simply a new EU treaty binding the UK into new commitments.

📺 | @Nigel_Farage on the deal: “This is NOT Brexit. It’s a new EU treaty that binds us in to so many other commitments, a list as long as your arm. It should be rejected. Boris can say what he likes but we will never properly be able to break free if we sign up to this.” pic.twitter.com/aZQMm3COhL — Leave.EU (@LeaveEUOfficial) October 17, 2019

Scotland doesn’t like it.

SNP’s @IanBlackfordMP says “of course” the party will be voting against Boris Johnson’s #Brexit agreement as it is “detrimental to Scotland’s interests”. Follow the latest on the #BrexitDeal: https://t.co/IXnDtdN73H pic.twitter.com/MwtRrtnYjI — Sky News (@SkyNews) October 17, 2019

The Democrat Unionist Party is opposed. The one thing Johnson promised was there would not be no internal border between Northern Ireland and the rest of Ireland [trade] but that is what he did:

Once a government is in the hands of clutching, greedy, statists, it’s pretty much over. That doesn’t mean they should give up. Their internal forces won’t allow a clean break which Johnson tried to do.

Bill Clinton was one of the moving forces in pushing European nations to join the hard-left conglomerate. It was only supposed to be an economic union but now Brussels dictators determine every nation’s fate on most issues.