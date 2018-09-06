Even a CNN Hack Found the Female Obama’s Questioning of Kavanaugh “Unfair”

Senator Kamala Harris, the ‘female Obama’, with her strange sense of fairness, tried to get Justice Kavanaugh to talk about a conversation he allegedly had with someone he allegedly knows at a law firm with about 200 lawyers. She wouldn’t tell him who it is.

Harris suggested he was lying because he wouldn’t answer her question, He couldn’t come up with a name offhand.

Harris wouldn’t give him the name. It was an absurd line of questioning. What is really unnerving is this woman was the top law enforcement official in California before she became a senator.

The Dems are trying to Bork Kavanaugh but it’s not working.

THE LINE OF QUESTIONING

Harris asked Kavanaugh if he ever discussed Special Counsel Robert Mueller or his Russia probe with anyone at Kasowitz Benson Torres, the law firm founded by Marc Kasowitz, a former personal attorney to President Trump.

“Be sure about your answer,” Harris said in her oft-heard threatening tone. “I’m asking you a very direct question. Yes or no?”

“I’m not sure I know everyone who works at that law firm,” Kavanaugh said. “I’m not remembering, but I’m happy to be refreshed.”

“How can you not remember whether or not you had a conversation about Robert Mueller or his investigation with anyone at that law firm?” Harris asked, visibly exasperated. “This investigation has only been going on for so long, sir, so please answer the question.”

“I’m just trying to think — do I know anyone who works at that firm?” Kavanaugh eventually replied. “I’d like to know the person you’re thinking of.”

“I think you’re thinking of someone and you don’t want to tell us,” Harris shot back, sending the room into a few seconds of near-total silence.

As Utah Republican Senator Mike Lee said, there are a lot of law firms in DC and they constantly metastasize and break off. “There’s no possible way we can expect this witness to know who populates an entire firm,” he said.

Harris made some snide comment about Lee defending the judge.

EVEN CNN GETS IT, IT WAS THAT ABSURD

It’s pretty bad when even a left-wing CNN analyst like Jeffrey Toobin calls out Kamala Harris. Even Toobin found the questions “puzzling” and “unfair”.

They weren’t actually puzzling. They’re typical for her.