Even Graham! “I don’t care if they have to stay” in detention “400 days”

The failures of our politicians to resolve the problems on the border cannot be placed on Border Patrol and ICE. A quick law to close the loopholes would solve the problem but they want a ‘comprehensive’ plan giving everyone amnesty. They also want the people to continue flooding in and they don’t care how dangerous they might be. People who are ideologically-bound are only interested in that, not people. Democrats want open borders.

Democrats want these aliens who entered illegally to never be subjected to laws. They want them to come in, never be detained, never be separated, and never go through any legal process. They are their protected class.

Even Grahamnesty realizes the detention is needed.

“I DON’T CARE IF THEY HAVE TO STAY…400 DAYS”

“I don’t care if they have to stay in these facilities for 400 days, we’re not going to let those men go that I saw,” Graham told Fox News’ Maria Bartiromo on “Sunday Morning Futures” on Sunday.

Graham continued, “I saw 900 illegal immigrants that were captured for coming into our country illegally, housed in detention facilities that were meant for 385. So they had to put a tent in the back. What I saw is a bunch of people who have been here before, broke the law before, and we’re not going to let them go.”

The South Carolina senator also pushed back against claims that migrant detention centers are “concentration camps.”

“We’re not going to let them go,” he said. “This is not a concentration camp that I saw. It is a facility overwhelmed. I’m willing to buy beds for these people so they will have a better place to get a night sleep, but I’m not going to let them go.”

Graham also praised immigration enforcement agents and said they are doing an “incredible job” under “difficult circumstances. I couldn’t be more impressed with the compassionate work that our Customs and Border Protection are doing here at this border facility,” he said.”

“I don’t care if we have to build tents from Texas to Oklahoma, we’re not going to let these people go,” he said.