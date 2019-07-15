Even Graham! “I don’t care if they have to stay” in detention “400 days”

The failures of our politicians to resolve the problems on the border cannot be placed on Border Patrol and ICE. A quick law to close the loopholes would solve the problem but they want a ‘comprehensive’ plan giving everyone amnesty. They also want the people to continue flooding in and they don’t care how dangerous they might be. People who are ideologically-bound are only interested in that, not people. Democrats want open borders.
Democrats want these aliens who entered illegally to never be subjected to laws. They want them to come in, never be detained, never be separated, and never go through any legal process. They are their protected class.
Even Grahamnesty realizes the detention is needed.
“I DON’T CARE IF THEY HAVE TO STAY…400 DAYS”
“I don’t care if they have to stay in these facilities for 400 days, we’re not going to let those men go that I saw,” Graham told Fox News’ Maria Bartiromo on “Sunday Morning Futures” on Sunday.
Graham continued, “I saw 900 illegal immigrants that were captured for coming into our country illegally, housed in detention facilities that were meant for 385. So they had to put a tent in the back. What I saw is a bunch of people who have been here before, broke the law before, and we’re not going to let them go.”
The South Carolina senator also pushed back against claims that migrant detention centers are “concentration camps.”
“We’re not going to let them go,” he said. “This is not a concentration camp that I saw. It is a facility overwhelmed. I’m willing to buy beds for these people so they will have a better place to get a night sleep, but I’m not going to let them go.”
Graham also praised immigration enforcement agents and said they are doing an “incredible job” under “difficult circumstances. I couldn’t be more impressed with the compassionate work that our Customs and Border Protection are doing here at this border facility,” he said.”
“I don’t care if we have to build tents from Texas to Oklahoma, we’re not going to let these people go,” he said.
Ron Turner just posted, “Place tariffs on Mexico as promised.” I agree but as everyday American citizens we can do something about it too, if we’re willing; Quit buying products made in Mexico. I know sometimes we can’t avoid it but often we can. One example that would really hurt them is cars. Look at the VIN before you buy. If it begins with a 3 then it is probably made in Mexico. To make sure, look at the information sticker on the inside of the driver’s door jam or on the door itself. It will tell which country it was made in. Look out for GM cars. Some models are made in communist China. I wouldn’t be surprised if the factories were built with bail out money.
Already,there are more than 40 million illegals in the United States and millions more are pouring in every day. Its not 10 or 12 million it’s at least 40 million according to the Governor of Texas who has made the most accurate of counts. The 40 million have a cost to the economy and taxpayers of $50,000 each comprised of welfare, education, criminal justice costs, medical costs, and especially depressed wages for native Americans. That’s 2 TRILLION a year! California’s Democrats as well as those in New York,Massachusetts, Illinois, New Jersey and blue states are doing everything they can think of to attract illegal aliens to their states before the 2020 census.
This is a devious and feckless Democrat strategy to artificially bloat these state’s population count because census numbers will be used to reallocate electoral votes and Congressional Districts. Democrats figure that they can use illegal aliens to eliminate Republican seats in Congress and turn them into Democrat districts, and shift electoral votes for President from Republican to Democrat for at least the next ten years, thereby achieving by trickery and fraud a permanent Democratic majority and control of Congress and the Presidency. Since California,New Jersey, Connecticut, Oregon, Massachusetts,and Illinois is a virtual certainty to vote Democrat, increasing Congressional districts and Electors for these heavily blue is a way of tilting the entire national political stage in favor of Democrats in every election. It is the most insidious political scheme perhaps in all American history… using illegal aliens to disenfranchise millions of American voters and
fraudulently control national elections. 40 million illegals means a shift of at least 80 Congressional Districts and untold amounts of federal funding to bailout their failing economies. Many of these illegals will cast votes, votes that will be counted and they will not be for Trump! t’s the biggest scam in history,and we are the victims. This is why no matter how they count the votes no Commiecrat can take the oval office in 2021. If they do we are finished. These illegals will all be registered to vote by 2024!
This also is the real reason Democrats are so frantic to avoid a question on the census that establishes whether a household is comprised of citizens or not, because that could be the basis for a legal challenge to overturn this manipulative scheme. Democrats are also desperate to hide the true number of illegal aliens in the United States, because if Americans realized the full extent of the invasion, they would be appalled.
Place tarrifs on Mexico as promised.