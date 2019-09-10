Even the CIA Knows CNN Is Fake News, Especially on Russia

Even the CIA is calling out CNN’s fake news. They slammed CNN’s “misguided” and “simply false” reporting on an alleged Russian spy’s extraction from Russia. They reported the President didn’t cause the extraction. The CNN correspondent is sticking with the fake story.

Chief national security correspondent Jim Sciutto, an Obama operative, authored the fake article claiming that the CIA had pulled a high-level spy out of Russia because President Trump had “repeatedly mishandled classified intelligence and could contribute to exposing the covert source as a spy.”

The CIA Responds

“CNN’s narrative that the Central Intelligence Agency makes life-or-death decisions based on anything other than objective analysis and sound collection is simply false,” CIA Director for Public Affairs Brittany Bramell said in the agency’s statement.

Bramwell continued: “Misguided speculation that the President’s handling of our nation’s most sensitive intelligence — which he has access to each and every day — drove an alleged exfiltration operation is inaccurate.”

Sciutto claimed the extraction “occurred soon after a May 2017 meeting in the Oval Office in which Trump discussed highly classified intelligence with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and then-Russian Ambassador to the US Sergey Kislyak. The intelligence, concerning ISIS in Syria, had been provided by Israel.”

The disclosure “prompted intelligence officials to renew earlier discussions about the potential risk of exposure,” CNN reported.

The NY Times Contradicts CNN

The NY Times came out with a piece late in the evening contradicting all of CNN’s key points.

The people who are exposing the spy are the ones trying to criticize the President for exposing the spy, which he didn’t do, as it happens. Not only was Trump not the catalyst for the exfiltration, but it was the leaks from U.S. intel officials — embeds — who most likely wanted to undercut the Trump administration who actually compromised the spy.

And whose side is CNN on anyway, revealing information about a spy close to Putin that put peoples’ lives in danger?

CNN did not immediately reply to Fox News’ request for comment. Sciutto claimed on CNN’s “Anderson Cooper 360” late Monday that the Times had “confirmed” his reporting, which is certainly not true. Numerous other news organizations, including Vox, The Hill, and the Guardian, picked up CNN’s original story uncritically.

They put peoples’ lives in danger to hurt the President and spur another Russia-Trump story.

Brian Stelter then lied to his readers and falsely claimed the NY Times “added additional details” to Sciutto‘s story when they actually debunked or contradicted all its key claims.

It appears CNN won’t own up to their fake reporting and their colleagues won’t go after them.

Sciutto Is Sticking With the Lie

Instead of apologizing, Sciutto is feigning concern over the President’s “handling of intelligence.” Sciutto was also on the false story about Michael Cohen having information on Trump discussing the Trump Tower meeting.

Despite the CIA and the NY Times calling his story false, Sciutto was on New Day insisting the story is true, claiming he has five sources for it. If he has five sources, who are these people who put a Russian spy and others in danger?

