Even Utah Doesn’t Like These Two

Utah’s U.S senators — Mitt Romney and Mike Lee — are receiving negative approval ratings from voters. According to Utah Policy, more people dislike them than like them.

Romney has a 46-51 percent approval rating (46 percent “strongly” or “somewhat” approve, while 51 percent “strongly” or “somewhat” disapprove), with 11 percent don’t know.

Lee has a 43-47 percent approval rating, while only 4 percent don’t know.

Once more people in Utah pay attention, those numbers will get worse if the trend continues.

The article says that of the four U.S. House members from Utah and the two U.S. senators, Democratic Rep. Ben McAdams, D-Utah, has the ONLY positive approval rating from his constituents.

They take that to mean Utah is opposed to Trump, but both Romney and Lee are anti-Trumpers, serious anti-Trumpers. They are also becoming unlikable. Lee seems to be beholden to donors and Romney’s just gone nuts.

They are both sanctimonious buffoons, and they are wearing out the voters.

Both Lee and Romney have been a serious disappointment. They are globalists who personify all that ‘s wrong with the Republican Party today. They don’t answer to the call of America First, they want to be one with the world and their donors.

They’ve lost their way. We don’t know what is wrong with Romney exactly, but he is very confused. He seems to want to be a great statesman who becomes a historical figure during the impeachment trial he thinks he will preside over.

Romney doesn’t care about polls since the carpetbagger has five years to go on his term. Lee was elected in 2016 and has some time left on his six-year term.