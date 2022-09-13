Even WaPo Vaporizes Dem Senate Candidate John Fetterman

Democratic Pennsylvania Senate nominee John Fetterman has agreed to a debate with GOP nominee Mehmet Oz, but he never gives a date and time. He also wants it at the end of October, after all the early voting. In his case, a debate is a ground fight.

Fetterman wanted to have his “auditory processing problems” from his stroke covered up somehow. He thought a closed-captioning monitor might work.

We already have a brain-damaged person in high office – the highest office – do Pennsylvanians think it’s a good idea to vote for him given his issues?

He’s pulling the same campaign technique Biden pulled – campaigning while hiding.

Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.) asked Politico, “And why should he help Oz’s campaign? Why does he need to do it now?”

That’s clarifying.

The far-left Washington Post doesn’t agree with Shaheen.

In a brutal Monday editorial, the WaPo Editorial Board said he has to debate more than once for the US Senate.

Since returning to the campaign trail, Mr. Fetterman has halted his performances. He stammers, appears confused, and keeps his remarks short. He has held no news conferences. Mr. Fetterman acknowledges his difficulties with auditory processing, which makes it hard for him to respond quickly to what he’s hearing. He receives speech therapy — and we wish him a speedy, full recovery — but the lingering, unanswered questions about his health, underscored by his hesitation to debate, are unsettling.

They get the fact that he “squandered credibility.”

The Fetterman campaign squandered credibility by concealing from the public for two days after his stroke that he had been hospitalized. It waited weeks longer to reveal a more complete picture of his medical history, including that he had been diagnosed in 2017 with cardiomyopathy. Mr. Fetterman had a pacemaker with a defibrillator implanted after the stroke. The campaign’s response to questions about Mr. Fetterman’s health is to point to a doctor’s note, released more than 14 weeks ago, which said “he should be able to campaign and serve in the U.S. Senate without a problem” if he takes his medications and exercises.

That’s not good enough. Mr. Fetterman is asking voters for a six-year contract without giving them enough information to make sound judgments about whether he’s up for such a demanding job. We have called for full disclosure of health records from candidates for federal office in both parties, including Donald Trump and Joe Biden, and we believe Mr. Fetterman should release his medical records for independent review.

WaPo did insult Dr. Oz, but they reserved Big Bertha for Fetterman. They want him to get into the ring for the wrestling match and do it more than once.

Fetterman is hiding who, and what he is; I don’t mean his stroke. In the past, he said he wanted to defund the police, and he now says he wants to empty out prisons while Philadelphia is a killing field.

He is opposed to voter ID and school choice. His hatred of fossil fuels is deeply concerning. Fetterman is also an advocate of abortion at any time for any reason. Unborn, fully-developed babies have no rights.

It’s not likely he would be the state’s choice if they knew what he stood for, but who am I to say? Fetterman didn’t work until he was 49 and lived off his wealthy parents. He has always held far-left views and had one racist episode with a black jogger. He won’t pay his taxes, either.

John Fetterman is a threat to democracy. We pray Pennsylvanians don’t stick him on the Senate. Let’s at least see the ground fight.

Watch:

