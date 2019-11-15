Everyone is talking about THE MOMENT at today’s hearing

Ambassador Marie ‘Masha’ Yovanovitch portrayed her dismissal as Ambassador as somewhat brutal. She felt wronged by Rudy Giuliani and felt threatened by the President. Her view was somewhat confirmed according to the talking heads when the President tweeted. It’s being called a dramatic moment and a turning point.

THE ALLEGED TURNING POINT, THE ‘MOMENT’

During the hearing, President Trump tweeted that “Everywhere Marie Yovanovitch went turned bad. She started off in Somalia, how did that go? Then fast forward to Ukraine, where the new Ukrainian President spoke unfavorably about her in my second phone call with him. It is a U.S. President’s absolute right to appoint ambassadors.”

….They call it “serving at the pleasure of the President.” The U.S. now has a very strong and powerful foreign policy, much different than proceeding administrations. It is called, quite simply, America First! With all of that, however, I have done FAR more for Ukraine than O. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 15, 2019

Adam Schiff called it ‘witness tampering’ and read the tweet publicly in real-time to Ambassador Yovanovitch. He asked for her response. This tweet comes after Yovanovitch has said she felt “threatened” by the President.

She was sympathetic and answered reasonably.

Marie Yovanovitch responds to Trump’s tweet attacking her during her testimony: “I actually think that where I’ve served over the years, I and others have demonstrably made things better, for the U.S. as well as for the countries that I’ve served in.” pic.twitter.com/KCveZUN9AF — Axios (@axios) November 15, 2019

WITNESS TAMPERING AND OBSTRUCTION

We don’t know if Ms. Yovanovitch was competent, but we do know the President has the right to recall her.

Schiff called the tweet ‘witness tampering’ and ‘obstruction.’ Having worked in administration, Schiff’s response appears exaggerated to me, but you will have to decide that.

The tweet is in public view, and it’s not a threat. It isn’t tampering; it appears to just be an ill-conceived tweet. As for the claim of obstruction, the President released the transcript of his first call with Zelensky this morning, and that looks to some as if he’s only releasing what he wants and when he wants. Schiff has also been doing that, but he’s a Democrat, so it’s okay.

Rep. Adam Schiff responds to Trump’s tweet attack on Marie Yovanovitch: “We saw today witness intimidation in real time by the President of the United States.”#ImpeachmentHearing pic.twitter.com/gp86scwdA7 — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) November 15, 2019

WHY THERE ARE OPENINGS

In response to the former ambassador’s claim that they can’t fill positions and the agency is in disarray, the President tweeted that positions aren’t filled because Democrats have delayed every appointment “to levels unprecedented in the history of our Country.” He also said he wants to cut the size of these departments. Both of those comments are provably true.

We have vacancies in various departments because we do not want or need as many people as past administrations (and save great cost), and also, the Democrats delay the approval process to levels unprecedented in the history of our Country! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 15, 2019

Devin Nunes gave a compelling introduction.

Although releasing the transcript now might be ill-timed in the minds of some, Nunes began reading the newly-released transcript, and it shows no quid pro quo, no extortion, and no bribery. He also discussed Joe and Hunter Biden, showing their quid pro quo and extortion.

Nunes also mentioned that Democrats promised to not go ahead with impeachment unless it was bipartisan. It is not. This is an abridged clip from the introduction:

Currently, Democrats have fished for a crime. They went from quid pro quo to extortion, to bribery. Bribery is actually in the Constitution and that is why you are hearing that.

TARGET, RUDY GIULIANI

Ms. Yovanovitch is ripping into Rudy Guiliani. We might hear some claims of sexism as well from the Democrats.

In her prior testimony, Ms. Yovanovitch blasted Guiliani.

“I do not understand Mr. Giuliani’s motives for attacking me, nor can I offer an opinion on whether he believed the allegations he spread about me. Clearly, no one at the State Department did,” Yovanovitch said in her testimony.

“…Mr. Giuliani should have known those claims were suspect, coming as they reportedly did from individuals with questionable motives and with reason to believe that their political and financial ambitions would be stymied by our anti-corruption policy in Ukraine,” she added.

Guiliani responded on Wednesday.

Schiff’s two star witnesses don’t have any facts, only opinion. No first hand knowledge, only second, third. The testimony should be stricken from the record. Neither could identify a crime or wrongdoing, not even an opinion about that. This is falling apart on the 1st day. — Rudy Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) November 13, 2019