Everyone knows who the whistleblower is except the American people

Democrats have decided the whistleblower no longer needs to testify. We will all be deprived of hearing this “brave” whistleblower’s testimony. How convenient. The ‘courageous’ partisan is a coward who doesn’t want to show his face and throws bombs from a hiding place.

The reason seems clear to us. We believe it is because the whistleblower’s only purpose was to start another probe. Hiding the whistleblower and then making him disappear is more of a corrupt process.

The whistleblower has no first-hand knowledge and is, in reality, a leaker. The second whistleblower has wholly disappeared.

We know the first whistleblower is a ‘politically-biased’ CIA officer who worked in the White House. He also has ties to a 2020 Democratic presidential candidate and worked with Joe Biden in the White House.

Most people know the name of the whistleblower. Fred Fleitz told Lou Dobbs last night, and he told Chris Cuomo on CNN that the White House knows, CNN knows, a lot of journalists know, Congress knows, Twitter knows, but the only people not allowed to know are the American people.

Democrats promised open hearings in November, but that will never happen.

This impeachment inquiry process is a Soviet-style inquisition. Nothing like this has happened before.

Rep. Ratcliffe discusses the FISA abuse report and its ties to the Barr probe on this clip.

THE FISA ABUSE REPORT BOMBSHELL

Fleitz mentioned the Graham-McConnell resolution, signed by 46 senators so far. He said it’s excellent and it is. The full text is here. Now, Sen. Graham needs to start up those hearings he promised. He said he is waiting for the IG’s FISA abuse report, and that is now due in November.

The report will allegedly show why the Barr-Durham inquiry was opened.

THE NAME OF THE WHISTLEBLOWER ACCORDING TO RUMOR

The name being bandied about is Eric Ciaramella, a Susan Rice protegée at the NSC. He helped draft Rice’s anti-Trump talking points before the inauguration. He was a mover and shaker in the Trump-Russia conspiracy theories. He was brought into the White House by H.R.McMaster, who brought in several anti-Trumpers. He had access to every conversation the President had.

He is a Democrat and was Obama’s director of Ukraine at the NSC.

That suggestion might have begun with author Seamus Bruner who makes a good case placing Ciaramella as the number one suspect, much of which he tweeted out here, here, here, here, here, here, here, and here. Mr. Bruner makes it clear we don’t KNOW he’s the whistleblower but he checks a lot of boxes.

Intel guy Greg Rubini has a thread with even more connections on this link. There are others with additional information.

The whistleblower’s name is probably being held back because of his partisan bias.