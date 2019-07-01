Homelands is a cautionary tale by British writer and activist Katie Hopkins. The 42-minute documentary exposes the demographic changes in England, Belgium, Italy, France threatening their sovereignty and way of life. We have it embedded below.

The massive integration of Muslims has endangered the indigenous populations. Whites are minorities in many of their towns and some towns are no-go zones. England is a nation of ghettos.

The Muslims will not assimilate, they are building mosques and changing the culture and politics.

Some native people are fleeing. It has impacted their economy, their freedoms, and their security. Women and men not wearing Islamic garb are harassed in their own countries.

The second part of the film concentrates on the plight of Jews in France. They are afraid to live openly as Jews.