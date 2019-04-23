Evidence of MSM paying off FBI for leaks coming soon

Matt Gaetz told Fox News late on Saturday that evidence FBI agents were paid off by the media for leaks will come out before the DOJ Inspector General report.

“One of the other nuggets that the inspector general is working on is the corruption that existed between the media and members of the FBI,” Gaetz said. “Where members of the mainstream media were giving concert passes and athletic tickets and other incentives to people in the FBI to leak to them so we’ll be seeing that even before we see the inspector general’s report on how this fraudulent investigation began.”

He might have gotten the information from Reps. Mark Meadows and Jim Jordan who recently discussed the FISA investigation with Michael Horowitz, the Inspector General. They claim the DOJ and FBI abused the FISA process and misled the FISA court – the FISC — in Spygate — the spying on the Trump campaign via Carter Page.

WE KNEW THIS MIGHT BE COMING

In June of 2018, The Washington Times reported the leaking FBI was being paid to leak with all kinds of gratuities.

Michael Horowitz already “identified instances where FBI employees improperly received benefits from reporters, including tickets to sporting events, golfing outings, drinks, and meals, and admittance to nonpublic social events,” in his last report. There were no recommendations for discipline or criminal referrals for these infractions because they did not fall under the scope of his investigation.

Horowitz’s current investigation is probing the culture of leaks at the FBI. The report at the time stated it “will separately report on those investigations as they are concluded.”

That could be a violation of the law. If it’s not a violation of the law, it should be. It’s not moral.

It sounds like collusion to us.

Everyone pays off everyone.

Court documents confirm that Fusion GPS, the company responsible for the debunked “Trump dossier”, paid off three journalists between June 2016 until February 2017, the Washington Examiner reported.

Everyone seems to have a price, and not a very high price either, especially when it comes to framing the President and his team.