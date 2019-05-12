Evidence shows FBI SPYING on Trump was politically motivated!?

State Department official Kathleen Kavalec met with Christopher Steele on October 11, 2016. The first FISA spy warrant on Carter Page was dated October 2016. The FBI held back critical information from the FISA court. The spy warrant was likely politically motivated and the FBI knew it.

BACKGROUND

Kathleen Kavalec is the official who determined in 45 minutes that Christopher Steele’s dossier contained at least one lie, he violated his agreement with the FBI and went to the State Department, and he was leaking to The Washington Post and The New York Times. Steele also claimed he needed to complete it before the election.

Steele was investigating on behalf of Hillary Clinton’s campaign and the DNC she controlled.

She kept notes which were recently obtained via a FOIA request. Then-FBI Director Jim Comey and all of Comey’s officials were told of the concerns.

Steele also made a dubious or inaccurate claim to Kavalec that Russia had planted a mole within the DNC.

The FBI relied heavily on Steele’s unverified dossier to obtain the spy warrants.

THE LETTERS

In letters this week to Sec. of State Mike Pompeo, GOP Sens. Chuck Grassley of Iowa, Ron Johnson of Wisconsin and Lindsey Graham of South Carolina pressed Pompeo for details about the Oct. 11, 2016 meeting, which was held at Foggy Bottom between Steele and Kathleen Kavalec, the deputy assistant secretary of state for European and Eurasian affairs.

They say the spy warrants were obtained with dubious claims.

IT WAS TO UNDERMINE THE TRUMP CAMPAIGN

In a letter sent to Pompeo on Thursday, Grassley and Johnson, who chair the Senate Banking and Senate Homeland Security Committees, respectively, said Steele’s contacts with the media contradict what the FBI claimed the Carter Page warrants.

“If true, that would contradict the Carter Page FISA application where the FBI repeatedly represented to the court that Steele did not have unauthorized contacts with the press prior to October 2016,” they wrote.

“Based on the publicly-released version of the typed notes of the meeting, it appears Steele’s intent of the meeting with the State Department was to maximize the impact of the unverified information that he had acquired in an effort to undermine the Trump campaign,” they added.

This is OUTRAGEOUS!

Don’t forget that Steele was working for HILLARY!

Watch: