Evil Lib Accosts Eric Bolling, Says His Son Killed Himself Because His Dad Embarrassed Him

While Eric Bolling was at Trump Tower sitting at a table with Hayden Williams, he was verbally accosted by a thug. Williams is the Director of Campus Engagements for TPUSA who was recently struck in the face at Berkeley by a liberal hater,

While the two men were sitting there, a thuggish liberal came up to him and said: “Eric Bolling’s son killed himself because he was embarrassed by his dad.”

Bolling, still grieving the loss of his son from an accidental overdose of Xanax laced with fentanyl, was angry and immediately followed the loser out.

He started taping. It is heartbreaking to hear Eric say, “My son is dead, my son is dead…” The thug was not only NOT sorry, but he also had a sick smile on his face when Eric mentioned his son is dead.

Amazing how evil some people are. That is who these leftists are now.

.@EricBolling was sitting with some friends at Trump Hotel in D.C. when a man walked by his table & said, loud enough for them to hear, Eric’s son “killed himself because he was embarrassed by his dad.” Eric followed the hateful man outside & started filming what came next… pic.twitter.com/51FhqG6Nmh — BlazeTV (@BlazeTV) March 21, 2019