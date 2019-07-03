Evil NY Times Pushes Pedophilia as an Illness, Not a Crime

The New York Times wants to destigmatize and decriminalize the sexual abuse of children. If that wasn’t the case, they probably would not have published an article by Margo Kaplan, an assistant professor of law at Rutgers University. She argues that pedophilia is a disorder and should not be treated as such.

She says our laws are failing pedophiles:

By some estimates, 1 percent of the male population continues, long after puberty, to find themselves attracted to prepubescent children. These people are living with pedophilia, a sexual attraction to prepubescents that often constitutes a mental illness. Unfortunately, our laws are failing them and, consequently, ignoring opportunities to prevent child abuse.

The Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders defines pedophilia as an intense and recurrent sexual interest in prepubescent children, and a disorder if it causes a person “marked distress or interpersonal difficulty” or if the person acts on his interests. Yet our laws ignore pedophilia until after the commission of a sexual offense, emphasizing punishment, not prevention.

Pedophiles and their allies lobbied hard for classifying it as an illness on the DSM. That was the first step in decriminalizing it.

THOUGHT CRIME

The good professor says we have it all wrong when we call is “child molestation.” Many aren’t practicing, she says.

Fine, then they won’t go to prison. Thought crimes are not criminal.

Secondly, she claims it’s not a choice. There may be neurological origins, the operative word here being, “may.”

And who cares, acting on these impulses is well within one’s free will. They can get help and it will be confidential. They also have support groups. So what’s the problem?

She says many never touch a child:

The Virtuous Pedophiles website is full of testimonials of people who vow never to touch a child and yet live in terror. They must hide their disorder from everyone they know — or risk losing educational and job opportunities, and face the prospect of harassment and even violence. Many feel isolated; some contemplate suicide. The psychologist Jesse Bering, author of “Perv: The Sexual Deviant in All of Us,” writes that people with pedophilia “aren’t living their lives in the closet; they’re eternally hunkered down in a panic room.”

Then they need to get help.

She thinks this is reason enough to loosen up the laws.

Our current law is inconsistent and irrational. For example, federal law and 20 states allow courts to issue a civil order committing a sex offender, particularly one with a diagnosis of pedophilia, to a mental health facility immediately after the completion of his sentence — under standards that are much more lax [sic] than for ordinary “civil commitment” for people with mental illness. And yet, when it comes to public policies that might help people with pedophilia to come forward and seek treatment before they offend, the law omits pedophilia from protection.

She wants them protected under The Americans With Disabilities Act of 1990, Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973, so they can’t be discriminated against.

They will soon become a protected class under the leftists. It’s very dangerous for America’s children. They don’t need protection, they need to get help and it’s no credit to them if they don’t abuse a child. You don’t get rewarded for not damaging a child.

In the end, she is supporting punishing offenders but in a hospital and she wants the stigma removed. That will lead to even softer sentences for these criminals. The defense will be he’s mentally ill, s/he suffered discrimination, and most of all the pedophile can’t help it. It will be a real boon for traffickers.