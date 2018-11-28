Evil WaPo Puts Article of Kavanaugh Coaching Girls Under Public Safety

The Washington Post just published a story about Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh returning to coach his daughter’s basketball team again under its “public safety” category.

If you will remember, during and after the hearings, the media was writing vile articles against him suggesting he was a sexual pervert with no evidence at all. An article appeared in USA Today suggesting Justice Kavanaugh was a pedophile who shouldn’t be around young girls. The Washington Post also published a nasty article about Justice Kavanaugh worrying the sexual accusations against him would end his coaching days.

It was brought to the public’s attention by National Republican Senatorial Committee member Logan Dobson. It was placed above a story about a 6-year-old child struck by a bus in Charles County, Md.

This is how they geared the article:

In one of the more contentious moments of his bruising confirmation battle, Kavanaugh lamented that sexual assault allegations against him might mean he would have to give up coaching.

“I love coaching more than anything I’ve ever done in my whole life,” Kavanaugh said during the Senate hearing in which he angrily denied Christine Blasey Ford’s allegation that he assaulted her when they were teenagers in the 1980s.

“But thanks to what some of you on this side of the committee have unleashed,” he said, referring to the panel’s Democrats, “I may never be able to coach again.”

In the seven weeks since Kavanaugh was narrowly confirmed to the high court amid mass protests, he has kept a low public profile…

…Kavanaugh’s passion for girls’ hoops has not subsided, despite his new role.

Whenever they mention the accusations against the Justice by Mrs. Blasey Ford, they don’t mention they are unproven and from 36 years ago. They never mention that Blasey wasn’t consistent in her testimony and did not present evidence. What they like to say, which is a bald-faced lie, is that she is credible.

What has been done and continues to be done to Justice Kavanaugh is evil.

Conservatives didn’t take the article well understandably, but the media is demonizing them for their reaction.

The Twitter reaction from the left was obnoxious but the right expressed concerned.

One twitter user wrote:

They are subtly implying he is a sex offender and should not be around children, hence the tag.

It is scurrilous and a big part of why people distrust the news.

And there in is the sum and substance of it from a twitter user. Apparently, this type of character association is okay with a lot of people.

They deprived this man of his civil rights and they are still trying to prove a lie against him.