Ew…Judge Dismisses President Trump’s Tax Return Lawsuit

A federal judge appointed by President Trump in the U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C. dismissed a case brought by Trump against the House Ways and Means committee to prevent the Democratic committee from getting his taxes from New York.

NBC News reported Judge Carl Nichols ruled that his court was not the proper jurisdiction to hear the case.

The President has the option to sue New York officials elsewhere.

Trump sued to block the House Ways and Means Committee from requesting the returns, to stop politically biased New York Attorney General Letitia James from following through, and to stop the New York Department of Taxation from handing over the documents.

The Judge said, “Based on the current allegations, Mr. Trump has not met his burden of establishing personal jurisdiction over either of the New York Defendants,” Nichols wrote. “The Court, therefore, need not reach the question of proper venue. Accordingly, the New York Defendants’ Motion to Dismiss is granted, and Mr. Trump’s Amended Complaint is dismissed without prejudice as to them.”

The judge found they did not establish jurisdiction nor did they establish the conspiracy argument on which the lawsuit was based. The conspiracy was supposed to establish the jurisdiction but the word ‘conspiracy’ didn’t even turn up in the pleadings.

Trump’s personal attorney Jay Sekulow said in a statement on Monday that, “We are reviewing the opinion. The case against the Ways and Means Committee proceeds in federal court.”

As for jurisdiction, the President is trying to get away from the potentially-biased New York region.

There are constitutional issues involved regarding the separation of powers.

This is the judge who originally blocked New York from turning over Trump’s taxes to the House committee in August.

BREAKING: A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit brought by President Trump trying to stop the House Ways & Means Committee from using a New York law to get his state tax returns. Order is here: https://t.co/ZJIMLMIU6g Story TK from my @politico tax guru colleague @Brian_Faler pic.twitter.com/H5nCbI9TUk — Darren Samuelsohn (@dsamuelsohn) November 11, 2019