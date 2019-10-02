Ewww…Little Lying Schiff says he’s “not fooling around”

Little Lying Schiff, Chair of the Intel committee, outlined a plan at a presser to expand the fake investigation to include Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Attorney General Bill Barr.

He warned if President Trump does not cooperate, Democrats would draft an article of impeachment accusing him of obstructing Congress.

Didn’t they do that already? Just do it.

Schiff also told reporters he is not stopping at simply investigating Trump’s July 25 call with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky, which produced a whistleblower complaint that launched the House impeachment inquiry.

“What was the State Department’s role? What was the secretary’s role, what was the role of the attorney general? There is a great deal more we need to know to understand the full depth of the president’s misconduct,” Schiff said.

Schiff and the other losers have a slate of Democrats to testify next week, along with a Ukrainian leftist, the former Ukrainian ambassador to the U.S., Marie Yovanovitch.

THE PRESIDENT RESPONDED

The president used the expression “can’t carry his jockstrap” to compare Schiff to Pompeo, but supplanted “jock” with “blank.”

Adam Schiff should only be so lucky to have the brains, honor and strength of Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. For a lowlife like Schiff, who completely fabricated my words and read them to Congress as though they were said by me, to demean a First in Class at West Point, is SAD! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2019

This crew of nasty fascists just want to impeach the President before he can defend himself.