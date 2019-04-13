Ex-Clinton operative behind vicious new assault on Justice Kavanaugh

The hard left Democrats are trying to revive the Kavanaugh controversy they invented. It is a distraction, and an attack on the right more generally. They know he’s not a sexual molester, not now or ever. These people stop at nothing.

DARK MONEY TRYING TO GET KAVANAUGH FIRED

Brian Fallon, former press secretary for Hillary Clinton’s 2016 election campaign, and his liberal advocacy group, Demand Justice, are pushing funding of Facebook ads and petitions to get anyone at George Mason University to get Kavanaugh fired, Fox News reported.

They are behind petitions claiming he engaged in sexual misconduct although the women, especially their star witness Christine Blasey-Ford had no evidence from the decades-old allegations never made prior to his Supreme Court appointment. Despite being called very “credible,” Blasey-Ford lied repeatedly during her mostly unchallenged testimony.

In fact, most of the women were proven liars.

The hard left won’t let it die. The hardcore still hope to destroy him for political advantage.

26 LEFTIST GROUPS WANT HIM FIRED FROM GEORGE MASON

More than two dozen leftist advocacy groups are calling for Congress to investigate Justice Brett Kavanaugh and the process surrounding his confirmation to the Supreme Court last year.

The 26 organizations sent a letter to the House Judiciary and Oversight and Government Reform committees, now with Democrats at the helm, urging them to address the “many issues” that were “unresolved” during Kavanaugh’s contentious confirmation battle.

The more than two dozen progressive groups are all the same people.

NEW: Progressive groups aren’t done with Justice Brett Kavanaugh — in a letter to House committees on Thursday, 26 orgs urged investigations into the sexual misconduct allegations and the Republican response, access to Bush White House docs, and more https://t.co/tU7ajjGP88 pic.twitter.com/jZ2gkDeIla — Zoe Tillman (@ZoeTillman) April 11, 2019

Prior to the midterm elections, Mollie Hemingway, an editor for The Federalist, overheard Jerrold Nadler on Amtrak plotting to impeach the President and Justice Kavanaugh.

The chairman of the House Judiciary Committee told the person on the other end of the phone that he wanted to get Kavanaugh for perjury and cited a fallacious, disproven NBC News story.

Democrats won’t easily give up and they keep a lot of irons in the fire at once to throw Republicans.