Ex-Commie Comey Attacks Barr, says he’s Sliming the DOJ

James Comey, a former communist [maybe former], is being sold out by John Brennan, James Clapper, and probably James Baker, but he is angriest at Bill Barr, accusing the Attorney General of sliming the DOJ. We know why. Barr is investigating Comey’s corrupt handling of the Russia-Trump probe.

In a Friday night tweet, Comey tweeted, “The AG should stop sliming his own Department. If there are bad facts, show us, or search for them professionally and then tell us what you found. An AG must act like the leader of the Department of Justice, an organization based on truth. Donald Trump has enough spokespeople.”

After that, he tweeted, ‘The president claiming the FBI’s investigation was “TREASON“ reminds me that a Russian once said, “A lie told often enough becomes the truth.” That shouldn’t happen in America. Who will stand up?”

That was in response to the President tweeting, “My Campaign for President was conclusively spied on. Nothing like this has ever happened in American Politics. A really bad situation. TREASON means long jail sentences, and this was TREASON!”

THE RAT IS SCURRYING

Perhaps Comey is crazier than he is corrupt. The walls are closing in, the ship is sinking and the rats are scurrying. If I had to bet, I’d bet Comey will be indicted.

Comey the commie was reacting to Barr’s interview with Bill Hemmer on Friday.

About the Steele dossier, Barr said that “It’s a very unusual situation to have opposition research like that, especially one that on its face had a number of clear mistakes and a somewhat jejune analysis.” In particular, he has a lot of questions about the Trump Tower meeting.

Barr added that if we’re worried about foreign influence, we also have to worry if government officials “put their thumb on the scale.” He made it clear he is not saying that happened, but we have to look at it.

He has also found that he is not getting answers and, when he does, they are often inadequate, leaving him with more questions today than he had originally.

Barr also pointed out that Mueller never looked at what the government was doing. He only looked at the Trump-Russian allegations.

“The fact of the matter is Bob Mueller did not look at the government’s activities,” Barr said in an interview that aired Friday. “He was looking at whether or not the Trump campaign had conspired with the Russians. He was not going back and looking at the counterintelligence program.”

Watch the Barr interview below.

PEOPLE RESPONDED TO THE SLIME MAN

The AG is actually cleaning up the slimy mess that you left behind. #JusticeIsComing Jimmy.

Tick. Tock. — SensibleTalker (@SensibleTalker) May 18, 2019

But it’s OK for you and Brennan to slam the president of the United States? And you are slamming former FBI and DOJ people.. — MamaBear74 (@TruthBToldDe) May 18, 2019

You spied on the President based on a Russian disinformation campaign. You knew the source of the dossier since July 2016 because the State Department told you. pic.twitter.com/UaHRmSx0kv — Steph (@steph93065) May 18, 2019

WATCH BARR’S INTERVIEW: