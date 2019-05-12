Ex-Fugees rapper & Malaysian playboy indicted for illegal $$$ to Obama

A former Fugees rapper was indicted for allegedly funneling illegal donations to the Obama campaign, along with Malaysian playboy, Jho Low.

They were charged with campaign finance violations tied to Obama’s 2012 re-election campaign.

Low is believed to have transferred $21.6 million to ex-Fugees rapper Prakazrel ‘Pras’ Michel who then moved $865,000 of that money to donors who contributed to an Obama fundraising committee.

The Feds sure took their time finding this.

Michel recruited friends and associates et al to act as straw donors to make the contributions, according to the indictment.

Democrats are so busy attacking Trump and other Republicans for imaginary and sometimes real campaign finance violations, but they have their own. One has to wonder how many.

Pras said they are coming after him because he’s black.

Low, 37 — whose whereabouts remain unknown — and Michel, 46, are charged with conspiracy to defraud the United States and making foreign and straw campaign contributions.

The “Ghetto Superstar” singer is already accused of conspiring with ex-DOJ official George Higginbotham to thwart the sprawling US probe into Low.