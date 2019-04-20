Ex-state senator says “it may take shedding of blood to keep this Republic”

Russell Pearce, a former president of the Arizona state Senate, appeared to advocate for violence in the U.S. to save the Republic in remarks delivered earlier this week, AZ Central reported.

Pearce, considered a far-right Republican, spoke Monday at a rally in Gilbert, Ariz., dubbed “Patriotism Over Socialism.”

Other featured speakers included Arizona Republican Party Chairwoman Kelli Ward and Laura Loomer, who was banned from Twitter, Uber, and Lyft for her comments about Islam, the Arizona Republic reported.

“And it may take the shedding of blood to keep this Republic,” Pearce said. “And I, for one, am willing to do whatever it takes.”

Pearce was recalled from office in 2011 over anti-illegal immigrant emails and comments. On Monday, he lashed out at state lawmakers, according to a video published by azfamily.com.

“We have stupid leaders, stupid politicians, and it’s time we start replacing those that refuse to stand up for the values that we have shed blood for,” he said, according to the paper.

Pearce is best known for ushering in Senate Bill 1070, which gives police officers the authority to determine a person’s immigration status during an arrest for a state crime and detention. MSM considers it a far-right law.

Pearce works as a Maricopa County Treasurer and powerful forces in the state now call for his firing.

Loretta Lynch, Tim Kaine, union leaders, actors like James Cromwell have called for “blood,” “fighting” and ‘blood and death in the streets,” but that’s okay.