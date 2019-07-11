Executive Order Coming on the Census

President Trump will issue an Executive Order to put the citizenship question on the census. The announcement will come later today.

Last month, the Supreme Court liberals and Justice Roberts kicked it back to the lower court. They claimed the federal government failed to make a compelling case for adding the question to the survey, sending the legal battle back to lower courts.

The President said he would fight the Supreme Court’s decision, either through executive order or other means. The Department of Justice has a new team of lawyers.

Trump tweeted Thursday morning that he planned to address the issue during a press conference at the White House Rose Garden later that day. Bloomberg confirmed it’s to announce the Executive Order.

The White House will be hosting a very big and very important Social Media Summit today. Would I have become President without Social Media? Yes (probably)! At its conclusion, we will all go to the beautiful Rose Garden for a News Conference on the Census and Citizenship. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 11, 2019

We are all entitled to know how many non-citizens are here.