Existential THREAT to the NRA Comes to a Head

The NRA is facing threats to their very existence from the outside and internally. While Everytown and Andrew Cuomo threatens their very existence with devastating lawsuits, the bigger threat is the internal fight between President Oliver North and CEO Wayne LaPierre.

North asked LaPierre to step down and allegedly, sent LaPierre an extortion letter which he threatened to make public if he didn’t. The letter pointed to alleged over-spending and sexual harassment complaints.

The Times reports that North, a key figure in the Reagan era Iran-Contra scandal, had created a committee to investigate alleged financial improprieties at the NRA.

On the other side, North was accused of double dipping. The Daily Beast reported Friday that a civil complaint in Virginia filed earlier this month and amended Wednesday claims that North has been receiving income from advertising firm Ackerman McQueen while it has been under contract with NRA TV to produce a documentary series.

Usually, the presidency of the NRA is a ceremonial position, but he insisted on a salary from the NRA.

The NRA also claims Ackerman McQueen has been doing little for the tens of millions it has received from them.

Since the NRA is the one thing that stands between the Second Amendment and the fascists, we do want the NRA to survive.

Oliver North announced Saturday that he will not run for reelection at the gun rights group’s annual meeting.

“Please know I hoped to be with you today as NRA president endorsed for reelection. I’m now informed that that will not happen,” North said in a letter read at the NRA’s national convention by the group’s Second Vice President Richard Childress.

BREAKING: @NRA Board member reads a letter from Oliver North saying he has been forced out of the organization due to his allegations that NRA leaders engaged in financial improprieties. North’s term ends Monday. #NRAAM pic.twitter.com/NNUgjhFmwh — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) April 27, 2019

Hopefully, this will settle most of the problems, but we doubt it.