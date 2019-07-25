Expansive Study Finds White Cops Are NOT More Likely to Shoot Minorities

White police officers are NOT more likely to shoot minorities than their non-white counterparts, according to a new study.

“If anything, black officers are more likely to shoot black citizens,” Dr. Joseph Cesario, co-author, and professor of psychology at Michigan State University wrote in the report. “But this is because black officers are drawn from the same population that they police. So, the more black citizens there are in a community, the more black police officers there are.”

“There are so many examples of people saying that when black citizens are shot by police, it’s white officers shooting them. In fact, our findings show no support for the idea that white officers are biased in shooting black citizens,” Dr. Cesario wrote.

The “systematic nationwide study” from MSU and the University of Maryland is a first in some ways because of the broad scope of it. It contradicts the police-bashing lies about systemic bias in the police departments and lies about white police officers targeting black and brown citizens with lethal force.

The findings of the study are published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS), incorporating data about every officer-involved shooting since 2015. Researchers collected the age, sex, race and experience level of each officer who was found to have shot a suspect.

“We found that the race of the officer doesn’t matter when it comes to predicting whether black or white citizens are shot,” Dr. Cesario said.

They also found diversifying police forces has no effect.

This isn’t the first study to point this out but some people refuse to believe it thanks to the biased media pushing the lie that all U.S. systems are biased.

THE INFORMATION HAS BEEN OUT THERE!

A recent Harvard study actually determined that police officer are less likely to shoot a black suspect than a white suspect when you take into account the context of the shooting.

In her book, War on Cops, Scholar Heather MacDonald of the Manhattan Institute presented the statistics of homicides by cops and Black males.

She found that Black males between 14 and 17 years commit homicides at a rate ten times higher than White and Hispanic males combined and Blacks of all ages commit homicides at a rate eight times higher than whites and Hispanics combined.

Black Lives Matter is built on a lie. Blacks are killing blacks, not the police. Last year, 987 civilians were killed by police and only 258 of them were black.

In New York City, 23% of the population is black and they account for 75% of all shootings, 70% of all robberies and 66% of all violent crime. Add Hispanics and you have accounted for 98% of all illegal gunfire. Whites are 33% of the city’s population and they commit fewer than 2% of all shootings, Heather MacDonald reported.

As a result, police called to shootings will almost always be looking for minorities and they will stop innocent minorities because they look like the suspects. It’s an unfortunate reality. Police aren’t looking to arrest minorities. Minorities are committing the crimes, not because of guns, because of social dysfunction in the community and the home.