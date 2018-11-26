Experts: Climate Change Assessment Comes to 100% False Conclusions

We published a quick critique of the Fed’s National Climate Change Assessment this weekend by a pro-climate change extremist. He even criticized it because they came to false conclusions on hurricanes while discounting the evidence on hurricanes.

We don’t even know the cause of the California fires yet but the left is screaming ‘climate change’!

The leftists want our money and they want to destroy capitalism. Those factors motivate the hardcore left to promote a hysterical version of climate change. They roped in environmentalists with extreme views. Socialists like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez are just ignorant and go along with the pack. People like Al Gore, believer or not, has made hundreds of millions off the scheme.

The media spreads the stories far and wide for them.

We don’t know for sure if global warming is man-made. We do know carbon dioxide is good for the earth. Democrats refuse to look at the facts.

There is also the fact that we have no clue if we can change any of this. Ruining an economy with our limited knowledge is insanity. Shooting up particles into space via geoengineering is also a bad idea.

That didn’t stop the Feds from issuing their hysterical report which some scientists say comes to all the wrong conclusions. The reliance on very faulty and proven erroneous climate models is insanity!

SCIENTISTS AT HEARTLAND ATTEMPTING SOME SANITY IN THE DEBATE

“This latest climate report is just more of the same – except for even greater exaggeration, worse science, and added interference in the political process by unelected, self-serving bureaucrats,” Tim Huelskamp, president of the Heartland Institute said in statements released by the free-market think tank after the report was released.

“With a new volume out in December, The Heartland Institute has published 4,000 pages of the Climate Change Reconsidered series by the Nongovernmental International Panel on Climate Change (NIPCC), Huelskamp said. “Those reports cite many hundreds of peer-reviewed scientific papers that show how every conclusion of this latest government report [is] false.”

“This report from the climate alarmist Deep State in our government is even more hysterical than some United Nations reports,” Huelskamp noted. “The idea that global temperatures could rise as much as 12 degrees in the next 80 years is absurd and not a shred of actual data and observation supports that.”

“This report is a scientific embarrassment,” Jay Lehr, science director at the Heartland Institute, said. “Not only does it rely on computer models to predict the climate through the end of the century, it relies on computer models from five years ago that have been laughably wrong, failing to get even close to reality since 2013.”

Lehr said the report is filled with “blatantly absurd conclusions” designed to put more money and power into the hands of the United Nations.

“Happily, President Trump has on his advisory staff Dr. William Harper [of Princeton University], who knows how flawed these models are and will advise the president to not base a single aspect of U.S. policy upon them,” Lehr said.

“This is the Deep State run amok,” James Taylor, a senior fellow on environment and energy policy at Heartland, said. “The Trump administration needs to root out the embedded leftists who are responsible for this one-sided propaganda report that is even less credible than Al Gore.”

WATT’S UP WITH THAT?

The wonderful wattsupwiththat.com website, which we refer to a lot, pointed out that Chapter 6 of what it called an “alarmist” report on climate change contradicts some of its claims:

Temperature changes in the United States of the U.S. Global Change Research Program’s recently published Climate Science Special Report (2017) clearly shows and discusses, under the heading of “6.1.2 Temperature Extremes”, how temperature extremes for the contiguous United States have become more moderate over the last 118 years, with the coldest daily temperatures warming and the warmest daily temperatures cooling. In other words, temperature-extreme-related climate in the United States has improved.

The United States is doing and will continue to do a lot to improve the environment. From electric cars to sustainable homes and office buildings to whatever the future holds, we are leaders. The free market is catering to a cleaner environment without destroying the economy.

The leftists have weaponized climate change and are using it for political purposes or sending our money and resources to bad actors abroad.

