Explosion and Terror in a New York City Subway This Morning- 13 hurt

This report was updated at 11:48 am and there is a lot of chaos. Information may change.

Ten people were shot and sixteen wounded Tuesday morning at a subway station in Brooklyn, New York, law enforcement sources said. Undetonated devices were allegedly not found.

There are reports of an explosion. Apparently, the attacker threw a smoke bomb into a train car and started shooting.

The suspect is a black male wearing a construction vest and a gas mask. The perpetrator, who is still on the loose, may have used a smoke device during the attack.

The police say there are no active explosive devices in the area.

The terrorism task force has been initiated.

The AP reports:

A train rider’s video shows smoke and people pouring out of a subway car. Wails erupt as passengers run for an exit as a few others limp off the train. One falls to the platform, and a person hollers, “Someone call 911!” In other video and photos from the scene, people tend to bloodied passengers lying on the platform, some amid what appear to be small puddles of blood, and another person is on the floor of a subway car.

“My subway door opened into calamity. It was smoke and blood and people screaming,” eyewitness Sam Carcamo told radio station 1010 WINS, saying he saw a gigantic billow of smoke pouring out of the N train once the door opened.

Rep. Lee Zeldin, a Republican who is running for governor this year, called the news out of Brooklyn “deeply disturbing.”

“While we await more facts as soon as possible, our hearts are fully with the brave first responders and victims at the scene. Praying for all involved,” Mr. Zeldin tweeted.

