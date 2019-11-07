“Explosive” IG report coming & another report we knew nothing about

Don’t get your hopes up too much but investigative reporter John Solomon reported that the Attorney General asked Michael Horowitz to detail the statutes that were broken. He called the report “explosive.”

Sources told Mr. Solomon that DOJ Inspector General’s forthcoming report also identifies concerns with the FBI handling of informants like Christopher Steele.

ANOTHER REPORT WE DIDN’T KNOW ABOUT IS COMING!!!!

This is more significant than many are realizing. Solomon says that the DOJ asked Inspector General Michael Horowitz to go back to detail and explain all of the statutes that were broken so that “the American people could see that”. That means they want the public to be fully aware of what went on before the upcoming, explosive indictments.

The Horowitz report is now due the week of November 18th.

Investigative reporter John Solomon says there is another report we knew nothing about that could be out as early as next week.

.@jsolomonReports says the IG Report probably won’t be out before November 18. He is hearing we could get a report early as next week about another investigation we knew nothing about. pic.twitter.com/89oL7VBhHB — The “Dirty” Truth (@AKA_RealDirty) November 7, 2019

THEY TOO HEAR THE HOROWITZ REPORT IS “EXPLOSIVE”

Also, last night on ‘Lou Dobbs,’ conservative powerhouse attorneys, Victoria Toensing and Joe DiGenova claim the Horowitz report [now due the week of November 18th] will be “devastating” to people at the highest levels of the FBI and the DOJ. It will be “explosive” and indictments are coming. [We’ll see]

THERE WAS A DETAILED CONVERSATION ON HANNITY’S RADIO SHOW

This concerns Joe and Hunter Biden quid pro quo.

