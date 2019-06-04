Sean Hannity said on his show last night that Inspector General (IG) Michael Horowitz’s EXPLOSIVE report is due any day now and might already be in Attorney General Bill Barr’s hands.

The Department of Justice IG opened the report in March 2018 into whether the FBI abused the FISA court by relying on the discredited Steele dossier to obtain spy warrants against Carter Page and into related activities.

Investigative reporter Sara Carter told Hannity, “I think when people see Michael Horowitz’s report, there will be explosive information. Sean, this is an avalanche of information that is going to come out. Viewers are going to be astonished.”

FOUR DAYS AGO AG BAR TALKED PRAETORIAN GUARDS

Jan Crawford of CBS News interviewed Bill Barr and he explained why he wants to investigate the DOJ/FBI handling of the spying into the Trump campaign. “I mean, republics have fallen because of a Praetorian Guard mentality where government officials get very arrogant,” he said.

In describing the mentality of those types, he said, “They identify the national interest with their own political preferences and they feel that anyone who has a different opinion, you know, is somehow an enemy of the state.”

He emphasized that political motives “has to be carefully looked at.”

“The use of foreign intelligence capabilities and counterintelligence capabilities against an American political campaign to me is unprecedented and it’s a serious red line that’s been crossed,” he continued.

THE TRANSCRIPT

Why are we worried about foreign influence in the campaign?” he asked. “We should be because the heart of our system is the peaceful transfer of power through elections and what gives the government legitimacy is that process. And if foreign elements can come in and affect it, that’s bad for the republic. But by the same token, it’s just as dangerous to the continuation of self-government and our republican system that we do not allow government power, law enforcement or intelligence power, to play a role in politics, to intrude into politics, and affect elections.”

Barr said accusations that some in the FBI had political motivations for investigating the 2016 Trump campaign “has to be carefully looked at.”

It’s unprecedented!

“Did that happen?” CBS’s Jan Crawford asked.

“There were counterintelligence activities undertaken against the Trump campaign,” Barr said. “I’m not saying there was not a basis for it, that it was legitimate, but I want to see what that basis was and make sure it was legitimate.”

THE TEXTS WERE “APPALLING…DAMNING”

Barr wondered how it would have played in the media if “the shoe was on the other foot.” “It’s hard to read some of the texts with and not feel that there was gross bias at work and they’re appalling,” Barr said. He also said they were “damning.”

THE TRANSCRIPT

“I’m not suggesting that people did what they did necessarily because of conscious, nefarious motives. Sometimes people can convince themselves that what they’re doing is in the higher interest, the better good. They don’t realize that what they’re doing is really antithetical to the democratic system that we have,” Barr said.

He asked: “If those kinds of discussions were held, you know, when Obama first ran for office, people talking about Obama in those tones and suggesting that ‘Oh he might be a Manchurian candidate for Islam’ or something like that. You know, some wild accusations like that, and you had that kind of discussion back and forth, you don’t think we would be hearing a lot more about it?”