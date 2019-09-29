Explosive Interview on Fox! Levin Tells Them to Do Their Damn Jobs

There was a very EXPLOSIVE exchange on Fox & Friends on Sunday as Mark Levin was confronted by Ed Henry with a modified version of the Democrat talking points about the Ukraine-Trump and whistleblower ‘scandal.’ Henry isn’t usually this bad but all of these Fox reporters are moving left to one degree or another.

You have to listen to the exchange yourself, but here are a few of the more tempestuous moments.

DO YOUR DAMN JOB FOX NEWS!

Levin told them to do their “damn job.”

“If you guys in the media would do your damn job, and ask Hunter Biden and Joe Biden what the hell’s going on, maybe the president wouldn’t have to raise the issue.”

Levin’s doing them a favor. There are about 60 million people and millions of Fox viewers who feel the same way and who are turning Fox News OFF! Someone needs to tell them the truth.

He asked why there was so little intellectual curiosity over the whistleblower and who he is [The whistleblower has agreed to testify according to pencil neck Adam Schiff]

Levin said if this ‘whistleblower’ is going to take down a president, we had better know everything about him. The Democrats are telling us we can’t know who he is and that just doesn’t wash.

Henry asked if Trump did anything “illegal” during the call.

“Well, we know it’s not illegal. What crime was violated? Can you name one?” Levin responded. “It’s not illegal. The question is whether Biden did something illegal. The president didn’t do anything illegal.

Levin launched into a rundown the Russian collusion hoax.

“Let me tell you about our president,” Levin said. “We’ve had a special counsel with 2800 subpoenas and 500 search warrants and 500 witnesses, and 13 requests of foreign governments for evidence by [special counsel Robert] Mueller.”

At one point, he asked, “What do we know about Joe Biden and Hunter Biden? Zero.”

LEVIN BLOWS AFTER HENRY ASKS A SLANTED QUESTION

Henry asked Levin if he was OK with Trump asking a foreign leader “to dig up dirt on a candidate.” That is commentary and Levin blew up on that one.

“First of all, your question is not even honest, so I don’t give a ‘yes or no’ response to dishonest…” Levin began, but Henry cut him off to blather about transcripts of the call.

“Let me finish, Ed. You have all morning. I have two minutes,” Levin shot back. “It’s not an honest question. Show me in the transcript where the president said that.”

Henry played the innocent and then asked about Trump mentioning the Bidens, before Levin unloads on him and his dishonest phrasing of the question.

“It’s not illegal. It’s not immoral. It’s not un-unethical,” Levin declared. “And if you guys in the media would do your damn job and ask Joe Biden and Hunter Biden what the hell’s going on, maybe the president wouldn’t have to raise the issue.”

At this point, Hegseth interrupted to save Ed Henry, saying the “press is entirely uninterested in the other side and instead bringing everything they can [against President Trump] on speculation.”

LEVIN BLASTED THE ENTIRE MEDIA

Levin them went after the entire [dishonest] media [of which Fox appears to be a part].

“Let me tell you what the press has done,” he said. “They lied about a quid pro quo. They lied about the president raising this eight times. They’ve lied about the president asking for a favor trying to tie it to Joe Biden, when he was talking about the 2016 election.”

“The American people detest media not because they oppose freedom of the press, but because they love freedom of the press,” he continued. “The media have taken sides here and what I’m saying is this is an utterly corrupt political, partisan process. And it’s about time we had some real reporters who would try to get to the bottom of this.”

He called them out on the illegal nonsense. No one can quote how it is in any way illegal. We have a 1998-1999 treaty with Ukraine that says it’s not illegal.

“You know how I know? Because Nancy Pelosi’s been on every TV show and she can’t cite one section of the United States code where it’s illegal,” he continued. “My question is why is Joe Biden above the law? Why is his son above the law? Where is Hunter Biden today? Where is the media? Don’t they want to know? Don’t they want to know if the leading contender for the Democrat nomination is a crook and if his son is a crook?”