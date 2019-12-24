Extortionist Pelosi attempts to turn the tables on impeachment argument

Speaker Pelosi is attempting to turn the tables on the President with the help of her radical media allies. It is easy to turn the screws when every media outlet is helping, no matter how dishonest or unethical.

She tweeted yesterday, “The House cannot choose our impeachment managers until we know what sort of trial the Senate will conduct. President Trump blocked his own witnesses and documents from the House, and from the American people, on phony complaints about the House process. What is his excuse now?”

The House cannot choose our impeachment managers until we know what sort of trial the Senate will conduct. President Trump blocked his own witnesses and documents from the House, and from the American people, on phony complaints about the House process. What is his excuse now? — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) December 23, 2019

Look at her excuse! Why can’t she follow the Bill Clinton model of impeachment Chuck Schumer voted for? She will use any excuse and the media will back her.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer also stated, “President Trump says he wants due process – well, our proposal gives it to him. The tradition of due process is when you are accused, you get to confront your accuser and make your case. We urge President Trump to do that through documents and witnesses.”

As Rep. Lee Zeldin said in a tweet, “Confront your accuser like calling the “whistleblower” to testify? Or cross examining the 2 most important witnesses in the Obstruction charge ->Schiff & Nadler? Make your case like being permitted to call Hunter Biden & several others? I’m throwing the BS flag on Schumer here.”

They won’t allow their witnesses to come and it’s merely an excuse to keep this going with constant 24/7 attacks in an election year.

The House Democrats said they had the goods and the case was clearcut so why do they now have to retry it? The Senate’s job is to judge the case if it is ever sent to them.

Not everyone agreed with Pelosi.

Do the American people need any more proof that this impeachment is a travesty to our nation? Make up non-wrongdoing charges, rush it through and now delay. They think we’re stupid. This only stops with voting Pelosi and her Ds out of office. Otherwise she will do it again. — Rudy Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) December 23, 2019

The Dems are in knots w/their impeachment contradictions. As Tlaib celebrates, ppl wonder is this truly somber or not. As Pelosi leaves DC w/o sending articles, ppl wonder is this truly urgent or not. As Schumer asks for new witnesses, ppl wonder is this truly proven or not. — Lee Zeldin (@RepLeeZeldin) December 23, 2019

At no time in the history of the United States was a defendant asked to provide witnesses and evidence against himself. — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) December 23, 2019

EXTORTION

As Sen. Lindsey Graham said, “Holding the articles back is like extortion.”

GRAHAM: Pelosi Withholding Articles of Impeachment From Senate Is Like Extortion pic.twitter.com/kO5V8DbSDB — Benny (@bennyjohnson) December 23, 2019

THE CLAIM WILL BE THE GOP WON’T ALLOW A FAIR PROCESS

An extremely far-left outlet, Politicus, writes, “Donald Trump’s criticism of impeachment up until this point relied heavily on bogus complaints that the process wasn’t fair because Democrats in the House were out to get him. Now that the House has formally impeached the president and the process is set to hit the GOP-controlled Senate, it’s going to be difficult for Trump to make the same case about refusing to cooperate.”

First of all, the claims weren’t bogus. The Republicans were forced into a bunker, denied their witnesses and when the trial went public, they had one lawyer to their three. All along the way, the President was denied due process and the right to face his accusers.

The impeachment is based only on non-fact witnesses who, to a person, said they had no knowledge of any criminal acts by the President.

Politicus isn’t alone in bashing the Senate, McConnell, and the President because they want to conduct the trial in the exact same way that the Bill Clinton trial was conducted.

DEMOCRATS AND THE MEDIA ARE ALL IN ON MORE ARTICLES OF IMPEACHMENT

“Democratic lawyers for the House Judiciary Committee signaled Monday that they are willing to consider additional charges against Trump related to the two-year investigation by a special counsel probing Russia’s intervention in the 2016 elections,” The Washington Post wrote.

The lawyers filed a motion in federal court asking a judge to compel the testimony of former White House counsel Donald McGahn because the Judiciary Committee is “continuing to conduct its inquiry into whether the President committed other impeachable offenses.”

The Washington Post News article was biased throughout. At one point, they wrote, “Republicans have complained about Pelosi’s delay in transmitting the articles of impeachment, but Trump did not specify what rules he was accusing her of breaking.”

The Post knows that it is unconstitutional to not send the impeachment up to the Senate until she gets to extort the Senate on how the impeachment will be run.