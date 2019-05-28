Fabulist Michael Wolff writes a fake sequel to his first fake anti-Trump book

Michael Wolff, author of one fake book about President Trump wrote another fake book about President Trump. Wolff claims in this new book that Robert Mueller drew up an obstruction indictment against the President.

In his new book, “Wolff states that his findings on the Mueller investigation are ‘based on internal documents given to me by sources close to the Office of the Special Counsel’.”

Mueller, Wolff claims, drew up a three-count obstruction of justice indictment against Donald Trump before deciding to shelve it. Wolff claimed it was filed under the title “United States of America against Donald J Trump, Defendant”. The document sat on the special counsel’s desk, Wolff writes, for almost a year.

“A spokesman for Mueller told the Guardian: ‘The documents that you’ve described do not exist.’”

Despite Mueller flatly denying it, the media, especially the Guardian, is promoting this trash anyway.

He likely has documents he is mischaracterizing to sell books off trashing the President. That is the kind of guy he is.

His last book was a fake also and this is the fake sequel. He couldn’t even stand up to Meghan McCain’s questioning last go around.

We won’t bother putting the titles of the books down. They’re fiction and they’re bad fiction.