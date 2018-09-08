Senator Kamala Harris dishonestly smeared Judge Kavanaugh in a tweet over something he never said. She even doubled down on it with a second tweet. CNN took her latest misleading tweets and created a fake news story out of it.

CNN has yet to apologize or take the story down. Harris claimed on Friday and Saturday that his use of the term ‘abortion-inducing drugs’ was a dog whistle to extremists who describe birth control in that way.

That’s a lie. In fact, the judge was talking about the position of one of the litigants in the case being discussed.

Harris tweeted that there was no question he “uncritically used the term ‘abortion-inducing drugs’.” She doesn’t know the meaning of the word ‘neutral’ which is what judges are supposed to be and what he was doing by not “critically” using the term.

Here is Kavanaugh’s full answer. There’s no question that he uncritically used the term “abortion-inducing drugs,” which is a dog whistle term used by extreme anti-choice groups to describe birth control. pic.twitter.com/PMbZzu8DqD — Kamala Harris (@SenKamalaHarris) September 8, 2018

BRIT HUME SLAMMED HARRIS AND HER ENABLER CNN

Brit Hume leveled both Harris and CNN. But it won’t matter. CNN won’t apologize and Harris’s followers will just accept the word of these dishonest brokers.

Thread. Shows the level of dishonesty among Democrats re: Kavanaugh. https://t.co/Jy2dSOQXAR — Brit Hume (@brithume) September 8, 2018

He was stating the position of a party to a case. How dishonest can a news organization be? Fact check much? https://t.co/0Qb9D2P1z3 — Brit Hume (@brithume) September 8, 2018

It is depressing that @benjaminwittes found it necessary to write this thread. What made it necessary is the sheer dishonesty of too many of Kavanaugh’s opponents. https://t.co/pDmggxRJuI — Brit Hume (@brithume) September 8, 2018

Democrats are even accusing this very good man of perjury. They don’t know what else to do to try and stop the confirmation.

This is the behavior they think is appropriate when they are in a pinch.

More than 200 people were arrested during the hearings. Many of the protesters were said to be paid and most were out of control. Half were invited by Senator Dianne Feinstein who is running for the Senate against a hard-left opponent. Her competition is supported by the state Democratic Party so this is her way of showing them just how crazy she too can be.

Democrats turn around and call Republicans uncivil. They’re pathetic. CNN is pathetic