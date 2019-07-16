Facebook Bans Our Article About a Mayor Breaking the Law, Calls It Hate

The Sentinel posted a short article about Mayor Garcetti helping illegal aliens. We included information about Pelosi’s meaningless resolution claiming Trump is a xenophobe or racist or something. You can view the article on this link.

We aren’t sure why it’s hate speech, but attacks on “national origin” are not allowed. We think the words “illegal” and “aliens” are banned as hate speech when it concerns their protected class of illegal aliens, even if they are criminals. They equate that with national origin, it seems. That’s our best guess.

Their rules are so vague and all-encompassing that they are bulletproof.

We asked for a review and it is the first time they have allowed us the opportunity for a review.

Anything that concerns illegal foreigners in a less than laudatory manner is in danger of being called ‘hate speech’.

The censors are all people of the very far left and a lot of funding for this comes from George Soros. The media involved in censoring doesn’t want alternative media and they are biased.

The only reason we still bother with Facebook is to report on them.

This banning means no one will see the article on Capitalism and few will see any of our articles. The page has 930,000 likes and 839,000 followers but few can see the page.

THE POSTS