Facebook Confronts Elizabeth Warren’s Cheap Shots

As we reported, fake Indian Elizabeth Warren in one of her fake rants of clever fake outrage torched Facebook for posting Donald Trump’s campaign ads.

Facebook responded by explaining to her that the same ads have been aired 1,000 times across broadcast stations. They added that they agree with the FCC that it’s better for voters to decide among candidates instead of companies.

She seems to be missing the point of free speech in our Constitutional Republic. Warren has no problem with fascistic attacks.

@ewarren looks like broadcast stations across the country have aired this ad nearly 1,000 times, as required by law. FCC doesn’t want broadcast companies censoring candidates’ speech. We agree it’s better to let voters—not companies—decide. #FCC #candidateuse https://t.co/WlWePjh1vZ — Facebook Newsroom (@fbnewsroom) October 12, 2019

Warren doubled down, claiming they were making her point. She tweeted, “It’s up to you whether you take money to promote lies. You can be in the disinformation-for-profit business, or you can hold yourself to some standards. In fact, those standards were in your policy. Why the change?”

You’re making my point here. It’s up to you whether you take money to promote lies. You can be in the disinformation-for-profit business, or you can hold yourself to some standards. In fact, those standards were in your policy. Why the change? https://t.co/CE766Jpwoo — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) October 13, 2019

Of all people to talk about spreading lies, she should be the last one. Paleface Warren lived her life as a fake Indian. She spent a lifetime lying.

HER FAKE INDIAN RECIPE WAS ONE FOR THE BOOK

The woman plagiarized Indian recipes for an alleged family cookbook. Chief Warren contributed to a published cookbook called PowWow Chow. The recipes were stolen.

One of the recipes, not something one would see on the Trail of Tears, was called ‘Cold Crab Omelet’, and it came from a famous French chef, Pierre Franey, according to a Boston radio host.

The recipe was a favorite of the Duke and Duchess of England – the former English king – and Cole Porter.

A HYPOCRITICAL PAST

The Washington Post called her an “insulting, loud, grandstanding, pretentious phony” when she lied about school choice.

Fauxahontas claims to come from “Oklahoma’s dust-bowl.” She said she was poverty-stricken, when, in reality, she drove an MG in high school and only traded in her BMW 528i for a Ford hybrid just before the senatorial campaign began when she was running against Scott Brown.

Warren is a 1% er.

She claimed to be a foe of foreclosures and “house flipping” yet it came to light that in 1993 she bought a home for $30,000 and then flipped it 5 months later for $145,000! Warren and her husband flipped quite a few houses.

She bragged that she “crafted the intellectual foundation for Occupied Wall Street” and would protect us from the evils of capitalism, but she actually obtained huge donations from numerous liberal Wall Street backers!

PALEFACE LIAR

Elizabeth Warren described herself in law-school professional directories as a Native American minority from 1986 to 1995. She said she listed herself as Native American to get invited to luncheons but took it off when none of that happened.

Warren was listed as a “woman of color” in the 1993 Harvard student journal. When questioned about it in 1996, Warren couldn’t remember any of it, but when she was listed as the Harvard Law’s “first woman of color” in a 1997 law review piece on diversity and affirmative action, it was based on a “telephone interview with Michael Chmura, News Director, Harvard Law (Aug. 6, 1996).”

In 2012 Warren admitted she told Harvard Law she was Native American.

Recently, it came to light that one of her favorite tales about being fired for working while pregnant was a lie.

We could go on, but suffice it to say, she’s a fraud and an insulting, loud, grandstanding, pretentious phony.”