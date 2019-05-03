Facebook de-platformed a Conservative who appeared to follow the rules

Facebook announced on Thursday it would remove both anti-Semitic Louis Farrakhan and right-wing activists as too ‘dangerous’ for their platform. Included in the purge of the right were: Laura Loomer, Paul Joseph Watson, Milo Yiannopoulos, Paul Nehlen, Infowars, and Alex Jones.

Farrakhan is dangerous, but the others? There is a lot of concern about the banning of Paul Joseph Watson. He appears to have done nothing wrong, unless it’s now wrong to be a conservative.

“We’ve always banned individuals or organizations that promote or engage in violence and hate, regardless of ideology,” a Facebook spokesperson said in a statement provided to CNN Business. “The process for evaluating potential violators is extensive and it is what led us to our decision to remove these accounts today.”

The most absurd media spin in all this is Farrakhan is suddenly being labeled “far-right.” Farrakhan hates, literally hates the right-wing. He’s left-wing.

They’d better not try to pin that lunatic Farrakhan on the right-wing. He’s nothing of the sort. Even the corrupt Southern Poverty Law Center refers to his Nation of Islam as far-left.

The Atlantic published a piece called, “Instagram and Facebook Ban Far-Right Extremists.”

They wrote in the piece: In an effort to contain misinformation and extremism that have spread across the platforms, Instagram and its parent company, Facebook, have banned Alex Jones, Infowars, Milo Yiannopoulos, Paul Joseph Watson, Laura Loomer, and Paul Nehlen under their policies against dangerous individuals and organizations. They also banned the Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan, who has repeatedly made anti-Semitic statements.

Farrakhan is a notorious hater and he stands alone. On the other hand, Paul Joseph Watson is just a conservative who once had some ties to Alex Jones.

Infowars is hit harder than Farrakhan. Facebook and Instagram are removing any content containing Infowars anything and they will remove any groups that share Infowar content and events or any of the same of banned “extremist” figures. That’s Orwellian.

Banning the Conservative

What is most concerning is the banning of Watson.

Watson has responded.

A lot of others are concerned too, like Mr. Knowles of Vanity Fair.

If we share Mr. Watson’s articles, we could get banned. It’s all so totalitarian.

Commentator Stuckey would like to know what rules he violated.

Blaze commentator Lauren Chen questions how conservatives could ever win an election if they can’t share our ideas.

Matt Walsh and Glenn Beck also weighed in.

And, what independent reporter Tim Pool said:

  2. That’s really rich coming from Glen Beck after his fawning over Zuckerberg. He’s a con artist and always has been, going back to his DJ days. And now he’s conned some very decent Conservatives. You can tell his only honest point in time was during his never Trump escapades.

