Facebook de-platformed a Conservative who appeared to follow the rules

Facebook announced on Thursday it would remove both anti-Semitic Louis Farrakhan and right-wing activists as too ‘dangerous’ for their platform. Included in the purge of the right were: Laura Loomer, Paul Joseph Watson, Milo Yiannopoulos, Paul Nehlen, Infowars, and Alex Jones.

Farrakhan is dangerous, but the others? There is a lot of concern about the banning of Paul Joseph Watson. He appears to have done nothing wrong, unless it’s now wrong to be a conservative.

“We’ve always banned individuals or organizations that promote or engage in violence and hate, regardless of ideology,” a Facebook spokesperson said in a statement provided to CNN Business. “The process for evaluating potential violators is extensive and it is what led us to our decision to remove these accounts today.”

The most absurd media spin in all this is Farrakhan is suddenly being labeled “far-right.” Farrakhan hates, literally hates the right-wing. He’s left-wing.

They’d better not try to pin that lunatic Farrakhan on the right-wing. He’s nothing of the sort. Even the corrupt Southern Poverty Law Center refers to his Nation of Islam as far-left.

The Atlantic published a piece called, “Instagram and Facebook Ban Far-Right Extremists.”

They wrote in the piece: In an effort to contain misinformation and extremism that have spread across the platforms, Instagram and its parent company, Facebook, have banned Alex Jones, Infowars, Milo Yiannopoulos, Paul Joseph Watson, Laura Loomer, and Paul Nehlen under their policies against dangerous individuals and organizations. They also banned the Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan, who has repeatedly made anti-Semitic statements.

Farrakhan is a notorious hater and he stands alone. On the other hand, Paul Joseph Watson is just a conservative who once had some ties to Alex Jones.

Infowars is hit harder than Farrakhan. Facebook and Instagram are removing any content containing Infowars anything and they will remove any groups that share Infowar content and events or any of the same of banned “extremist” figures. That’s Orwellian.

Banning the Conservative

What is most concerning is the banning of Watson.

Watson has responded.

“Dangerous”. My opinions? Or giving a handful of giant partisan corporations the power to decide who has free speech? You decide.https://t.co/cTCoLs0Op2 — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) May 2, 2019

A lot of others are concerned too, like Mr. Knowles of Vanity Fair.

There is simply no justification for Facebook’s censorship of @PrisonPlanet. Silent conservatives, they’re coming for you next. — Michael Knowles (@michaeljknowles) May 3, 2019

If we share Mr. Watson’s articles, we could get banned. It’s all so totalitarian.

Facebook banned a conservative who has never violated their terms of service — not only that, but YOU can also get banned if you’re caught sharing his articles. Truly Orwellian. Everyone should be speaking out against Silicon Valley’s Social Credit System. https://t.co/Ajn8dcPiPf — Alana Mastrangelo (@ARmastrangelo) May 3, 2019

Commentator Stuckey would like to know what rules he violated.

I would love to hear FB’s “explanation” for this. I’ve never watched any of his videos, and he’s voiced his dislike for me many times on this site. But neither he nor anyone else should be banned w/o violating any rules. https://t.co/mKuV1Mmt5j — Allie Beth Stuckey (@conservmillen) May 3, 2019

Blaze commentator Lauren Chen questions how conservatives could ever win an election if they can’t share our ideas.

The fight against social media censorship needs to be a priority for EVERY conservative right now. Most people get their news online, meaning these companies control what the electorate does/does not see. How can conservatives win elections when we can’t even share our ideas? https://t.co/MfwkIubrV0 — Lauren Chen (@TheLaurenChen) May 3, 2019

Matt Walsh and Glenn Beck also weighed in.

Blows my mind that there are “conservatives” who don’t see a significant problem with the summary deplatforming of guys like @PrisonPlanet. You fools will be whining up a storm when they come for you, which they will. — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) May 3, 2019

@prisonplanet Paul, I am sure you and I don’t agree on much, but this is wrong. America cannot stand by as voices are silenced. I would like to have you on my radio show tomorrow to discuss. @scrowder joins me tomorrow as well as he has been targeted by YouTube. You in? https://t.co/kWJ6Tp8VM1 — Glenn Beck (@glennbeck) May 2, 2019

And, what independent reporter Tim Pool said:

How the fuck are their liberals going “but muh private platform” but also telling private businesses they MUST serve certain people. Why should online platforms be exempt from civil rights law? — Tim Pool (@Timcast) May 2, 2019