Facebook deleted policy allowing death threats against ‘dangerous’ people

If this isn’t Stalinism, I’m not sure what is. Facebook quietly removed their new policy which Paul Joseph Watson pointed out on his website.

On July 9, Facebook published another Community Standards update which stated: “Do not post: Threats that could lead to death (and other forms of high-severity violence) of any target(s) where threat is defined as any of the following:

Statements of intent to commit high-severity violence; or

Calls for high-severity violence (unless the target is an organization or individual covered in the Dangerous Individuals and Organizations policy)

As Watson mentioned, he is one of Facebook’s ‘dangerous individuals.’ That is how he, Milo, Laura Loomer were designated when they were banned. The only leftist banned was Louis Farrakhan but he’s back.

Following a backlash, Facebook has reportedly deleted the section that allowed violence to be incited against “dangerous individuals”.

“They now claim their language was “imprecise,” which is the Orwellian understatement of the century,” Watson wrote. Facebook deleted the page without explanation.

UPDATE: Facebook REMOVES the “Dangerous Individuals” exception to their rules, which gave the company’s approval for the public to go after @prisonplanet / Milo / Laura Loomer. Before: https://t.co/1bvnkw4EOh

Now: https://t.co/NXHxQJpQUc pic.twitter.com/cziztIVdQ8 — NewsChute (@NewsChute) July 10, 2019

SHOCKING. Facebook sanctions violent threats against “dangerous individuals” including @PrisonPlanet. The platform has effectively incited 2 billion users to make threats of death and violence against people with the “wrong” public viewpoints. https://t.co/xvsgix3q8l — Allum Bokhari (@LibertarianBlue) July 9, 2019

Daily Caller also has the story.