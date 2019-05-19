Facebook Has a “Hate Agents” List, Candace Owens Is on It

Candace Owens is on Facebook’s hate list and that’s only one person we know about. She is a conservative black woman who is only interested in reporting the truth.

She tweeted Saturday, An internal memo from @ facebook has leaked. They are offering “extra credit” to employees that can figure out how to segregate me from their platform. To the brave employee who leaked this— thank you. To lawyers that follow me— is this legal? I am taking this very seriously.

The charming and staunch fighter for justice and freedom recently had a completely anodyne post removed from Facebook. Ms. Owens wasn’t subtle in her response and even tweeted President Trump.

Soon after, Facebook realized their “mistake.” Candace wrote in a tweet, “While I am grateful that I have a large enough platform to make noise and force reconsideration— what about the millions of people who do not? What about the millions of conservatives who are forever silenced on social media?”

THE “HATE AGENTS” LIST

Breitbart received a memo from a Facebook insider and it gives an alarming look into their censorship network.

The source told them Facebook maintains a list of “hate agents” for monitoring and potential termination. Candace Owens is on it.

The source claimed that the spreadsheet includes the names of prominent right-wing and alternative media figures who were recently banned from the platform.

The list which was created in April is related to the permanent banning of high profile conservatives like Laura Loomer, Paul Joseph Watson, Gavin McInnes, Milo, and others.

THE EXTRA CREDIT SPREADSHEET

Candace Owens is also included in the spreadsheet, in a separate category marked “extra credit.”

This is a partial screenshot of the spreadsheet. Since the leak, people have been locked out.

CAIR IS OUT TO STOP ALL INFORMATION ABOUT RADICAL ISLAM

CAIR, The Council for American Islamic Relations, appears to be a front group for the Muslim Brotherhood and their ties to them and Hamas run deep. They are unindicted co-conspirators in The Holy Land Terror trial.

CAIR is calling for censorship by TV, social media and others. They have selectively blamed the President and Pamela Geller crimes committed by lunatics.

Laura Loomer, de-platformed from all major social media platforms, is suing CAIR and Twitter. CAIR has lobbied to ban Laura Loomer who has been a staunch critic of Ilhan Omar.

THE ZUCKERBERG CENSORS

Mark Zuckerberg wants to provide readers with a “meaningful” experience and will assume the role of publisher to put out only “quality news”. Zuckerberg, whose fact checkers are funded in part by George Soros, will decide what we will read based on his idea of accuracy and reliability.

The algorithm he now uses permanently [with occasional tweaks], in addition to his far-left fact checkers, promotes fake news media like CNN and buries all conservative outlets.

Zuckerberg and his leftist elite friends will determine what is a trusted news source through censorship:

“This year, we’ve rolled out a number of changes to News Feed that try to boost in the ranking broadly trusted news sources,” said Zuckerberg. “We’ve surveyed people across the whole community and asked them whether they trust different news sources.”

“Take the Wall Street Journal or New York Times. Even if not everyone reads them, the people who don’t read them typically still think they’re good, trustworthy journalism. Whereas if you get down to blogs that may be on more of the fringe, they’ll have their strong supporters, but people who don’t necessarily read them often don’t trust them as much.”

In other words, he will kill alternative media. He is even going to help the lying MSM find paying subscribers. This is how the MSM thinks they will regain trust — destroying all the watchdogs.

THE GEORGE SOROS FACEBOOK CENSORSHIP

David Brock, publisher of Media Matters, a left-wing smear machine, is intimately tied to George Soros and his money.

In Brock’s manifesto, on page 43, he states:

“Media Matters has already secured access to raw data from Facebook, Twitter, and other social media sites. We have also put in place the technology necessary to automatically mine white nationalist message boards and alt-right communities for our archive.

We will now develop technologies and processes to systematically monitor and analyze this unfiltered data.”

With the raw data, they can control every facet of social media and, as a result, the minds of readers.

Since then, they have put it into the form of an algorithm.

David Brock of Media Matters has bragged about having the raw data of everyone on social media and Soros is funding the censors on Facebook. The censors are all people of the left like Snopes, and so-called mainstream media outlets to include The Washington Post, who want alternative media destroyed. It’s their competition. The left thinks people to the right of CNN are dangerous, fascists, and Nazis.

That’s how you eliminate Republicans, Conservatives, and Libertarians from all public squares.

Joe Stalin would be proud.