Facebook uses meme from 2012 to cite our page for violations

Democrats and far-left groups blame fake news for Hillary’s loss and they have worked hard to eliminate conservatives from social media. Tech giants have vowed to do something about it.

The Gateway Pundit has kept watch over the progress they’ve made and found over 1.5 billion page views were stolen from conservative publishers after Facebook changed their rules and decided what content they would allow users to share. Several top conservative publishers were put out of business.

Now we have Bloomberg reporting the US military will work to eliminate “fake news” from the internet before the 2020 election.

There’s a lot more worth reading in The Gateway Pundit article.

I personally see the lengths Facebook goes to in an effort to get us to leave the Capitalism page peacefully.

For example, they cited us for a violation over a meme the page owner posted in 2012! I asked for a review and never heard another word. This is the meme they called “hate speech” in 2012 when there were no hate speech rules:

This is the kind of thing that gets the page punished with violations and greatly reduces our distribution.

I have a page on FB that I pay no attention to, it has a small readership, but they won’t even leave us alone. They will no longer allow us to schedule articles. They even want this page gone.

They’ve reduced out Capitalism readership to almost nothing and we are getting a greater number of angry Democrats on the page. I imagine they choose an unfriendly audience but I don’t know that for sure. They undoubtedly report us.

The next notice is what we get when we try to do anything on the Capitalism page — with almost a million likes. It could be a glitch that never goes away or an omen of something to come since it’s not happening on any other pages, and we’ve checked quite a few.

Anyone can call us fake news and FB will accept that. If they disagree with our articles, they call us fake news. If the AP or NBC says something different from information we get from The Daily Caller for example, we’re fake news.

No one is doing a thing, not Republicans, not anyone. This poses a serious threat to our freedom of speech, and who cares? It’s not simply that they don’t like conservative opinion, it’s that they have to compete for readership and money with right-wing groups.

Gateway Pundit says right-wing sites are banned 21 to 1 over left-wing. We don’t doubt it.

The banning is very well accepted on the left. For example, “Will & Grace” star Eric McCormack tweeted, “Hey, THR, kindly report on everyone attending this event, so the rest of us can be clear about who we don’t wanna work with. Thx.” In other words, like Joe McCarthy, he wants to ban people he disagrees with — Trump supporters.

Hey, @THR, kindly report on everyone attending this event, so the rest of us can be clear about who we don’t wanna work with. Thx. https://t.co/7W3xPG3bI2 — Eric McCormack (@EricMcCormack) August 30, 2019

It will hurt the President if he has no one in the media rooting for him.