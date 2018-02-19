Facebook VP Calls Out MSM for Distorting Russian Troll Ads

Facebook vice president of advertising Rob Goldman called out the mainstream media for distorting Russia’s interference in American politics.

Goldman reminded people that most of the Russian ads were AFTER the election. Outlets are NOT covering it.

It makes a big difference.

The majority of the Russian ad spend happened AFTER the election. We shared that fact, but very few outlets have covered it because it doesn’t align with the main media narrative of Tump and the election. https://t.co/2dL8Kh0hof — Rob Goldman (@robjective) February 17, 2018

He strongly emphasized the fact that after reading the ads, he is certain that the purpose was never to affect the outcome of the election. It was DEFINITELY “NOT the main goal”.

It is obvious to most of us that the goal was to create chaos.

Most of the coverage of Russian meddling involves their attempt to effect the outcome of the 2016 US election. I have seen all of the Russian ads and I can say very definitively that swaying the election was *NOT* the main goal. — Rob Goldman (@robjective) February 17, 2018

On Friday on Twitter, he wrote the main goal of Russian propaganda and misinformation is to “divide America, by using our institutions, like free speech and social media, against us. It has stoked fear and hatred amongst Americans. It is working incredibly well. We are quite divided as a nation.”

He gave the example of an anti-Islamic protest in Houston in which “Americans were literally puppeted into the streets by trolls who organized both the sides of protest.”

While Goldman didn’t mention it, very few showed up for the pro-Trump group.