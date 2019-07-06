Facebook’s New Rule Is Alarming

S.Noble
Censorship is coming from the left, all of it, and it’s very alarming. Facebook is now banning any activist for calling out racism and hate. You can’t post any photo of something racist for any reason even if you’re trying to call out racists.

Google is removing videos they don’t like and taking all right-wing information out of the search feature.

