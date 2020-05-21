Failed terror attack at Naval Air Station in Corpus Christi

Thursday’s shooting at the Naval Air Station Corpus Christi in Texas is terror-related, according to FBI officials.

Authorities previously said a shooter had been “neutralized,” but there may be a second person of interest still at large, FBI Supervisory Senior Resident Agent Leah Greeves said during a short press briefing. The agent did not provide additional information.

The shooter is deceased, Greeves said.

One member of the naval security forces was injured in the incident, the US Navy said in an earlier statement. The sailor is in “good condition.”

This follows an al Qaeda attack in Pensacola Naval Base.

Another Terror Attack on a #US naval base: after #alQaeda‘s attack in #Pensacola, now in #CorpusChristi a terrorist opened fire wounding at least one security force member before being shot dead. https://t.co/hNZueShzn3 — Olivier Guitta (@OlivierGuitta) May 21, 2020

Failed terror attack! Security force member injured at Naval base after gunman opened fire https://t.co/iGWydas2aK via @MailOnline — Color Me Red📌 (@ColorMeRed) May 21, 2020