Failed terror attack at Naval Air Station in Corpus Christi

By
M. Dowling
-
0

Thursday’s shooting at the Naval Air Station Corpus Christi in Texas is terror-related, according to FBI officials.

Authorities previously said a shooter had been “neutralized,” but there may be a second person of interest still at large, FBI Supervisory Senior Resident Agent Leah Greeves said during a short press briefing. The agent did not provide additional information.

The shooter is deceased, Greeves said.

One member of the naval security forces was injured in the incident, the US Navy said in an earlier statement. The sailor is in “good condition.”

This follows an al Qaeda attack in Pensacola Naval Base.

PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...

Leave a Reply